Tyrell Williams Working Hard to Perfect His Craft

Thus, a major focal point heading into his fourth season is to work on getting his hands up and using every bit of his 6-4, 205-pound frame to his advantage.

"I want to be able to make all those contested catches," he said. "I feel like that's going to take my game to another level, so I've been really focusing on that. I've gotten a lot of good opportunities during practice, so it's been good. I feel like I'm doing a better job at it."

It makes sense why this part of his game has taken some time to develop. Williams tore up the Great Northwest Athletic Conference during his career at Western Oregon, relying mostly on his speed as cornerbacks couldn't keep up.

That's clearly not the case in the NFL, where the players are faster and stronger. While his speed has translated to the next level, he knows he must master the art of high-pointing the ball and coming down with the contested catch.

"I think it's because it doesn't happen often," Williams said. "You don't get a lot of opportunities to do that so when they do and you don't make it, it's (magnified). It makes it seem like you can't do it. But I'm working at it, and I (hope) it's been noticeable because I've had a lot of opportunities this camp to work on it and I've been capitalizing."

In fact, Williams is so dead set on improving that area of his game that he's forcing himself into situations where he can work on it.

"Sometimes in one-on-ones, you can try to make that happen where you have to (make a contested catch). It's like, even if I could catch those (a different way), sometimes I have to force myself to make that contested catch to work on it."