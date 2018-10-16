Tyrell Williams Aiding in Tsunami Relief Efforts

Those 118 yards Tyrell Williams hauled in vs. the Browns were huge in more ways than one. After all, fans have even more reason to root for him to churn out those yards each and every Sunday.

The fourth-year wideout has pledged $10 for every yard, as well additional funds for every touchdown he gets the rest of the year to aid recovery and relief following the devastating tsunami in Indonesia earlier this month.

Williams' reason to give back in such a manner is quite simple – the disaster has flown too far under the radar and not enough support has been pledged to help in relief efforts. The destruction has been catastrophic as the death toll is now over 2,000.

"I saw a video of it a week after it happened, and I was shocked," he said. "They said there were already over 1,000 deaths then, and that number keeps going up. There are still so many people missing. It really hit me hard, so I reached out and figured out a way to set something up."