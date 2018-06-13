Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Trevor Williams Reflects on His First Two NFL Seasons

Jun 13, 2018 at 08:57 AM
Hayre_Chris
Chris Hayre
TEAM REPORTER

As the first day of Chargers minicamp concluded on Tuesday in Costa Mesa, cornerback Trevor Williams reflected on his first two NFL seasons.

The Penn State product was not included among the 32 cornerbacks selected in the 2016 NFL Draft. Now, from undrafted free agent to 20 career starts, Williams is an integral member of perhaps the deepest cornerback room in the NFL. He's stayed prepared, seized the moment, and said he's thankful for it all.

"I wouldn't want to be anywhere else but here," Williams said. "Do I feel like I should've got drafted? Of course. That's the competitor in me. But that was the hand I was dealt, and I just took advantage of the opportunity."

Williams was a full-time starter in 2017 after a season-ending knee injury to Pro Bowl cornerback Jason Verrett last September. Playing opposite another Pro Bowl corner, Casey Hayward, Williams had 14 passes defensed and two interceptions for the league's third-ranked passing defense.

Pro Football Focus (subscription required) recognized Williams as the 10th-highest graded corner in the league last season. He and Hayward -- PFF's highest-graded corner -- were the only teammates in the top 10.

Entering his third NFL season, Williams said he's focused on further increasing his football IQ with the help of veterans like safety Adrian Phillips, Verrett and Hayward.

"His work ethic is what's going to take him to the next level," Hayward said. "And I believe in him -- I know he believes in himself."

Listen to the entire 1-on-1 interview with Williams -- and a special appearance from Hayward -- on this Thursday's episode of Chargers Weekly. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn or Google Play.

