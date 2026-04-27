Why Teair Tart & Chargers are 'Starving' for More Success in 2026

Tart posted a Pro Football Focus run defense grade of 70.3 in 2024, good for 13th among all interior defensive linemen with at least 160 plays against the run.

Tart saw an increased workload in 2025 and was even better in this area, posting a 74.7 PFF run defense grade, good for fifth among all linemen with at least 240 snaps.

"I think when I got here, I got a real fresh start. The one thing that happened during the [2024] season is I had to earn my reps," Tart said. "I think I played like four reps to eight reps between the first four or five games. I believe I saw something from Harbaugh, 'We want to win more games, Teair gotta play.'

"It started there. When I got the opportunity, I really didn't want to look back. I really tried to build on that," Tart continued.

He later added: "I been busting ass since my rookie year. I just think you got to be around the right people that see the value you bring to the table. You can't make people see things they don't want to see. If people got a thought of you, they've got their mind set of you. I think that's just really it. You can't change what people think about you, you've got to go out there and control what you can control."

Tart's leadership and production will be counted upon heavily as the Chargers transition under new Defensive Coordinator Chris O'Leary.

The Bolts will also have a few fresh faces in the defensive line room under Mike Elston, including Dalvin Tomlinson, who is 6-foot-3, 335 pounds and is entering his 10th NFL season.

"Him being a vet is probably where I'd look at first," Tart said of Tomlinson. "He's been in the league how many years? Certainly, longer than me, so I think you start off from that point. The leadership he'll bring to the room.

"Having him in the room, obviously his resumé speaks for itself. We'll just build on it from there. I have to build chemistry with him, but I think at least from a leadership standpoint," Tart added. "I think he'll be great for the younger guys and even better for me since I get to learn from somebody who's been doing it for a longer time period than me and at a high level, too."

Tart on Monday pointed to the leadership of players such as Derwin James, Jr. and Khalil Mack as to why the Bolts have been such a tight-knit group in recent seasons.

Yet as he enters Year 3 in powder blue, Tart is now viewed in that group, too. And he's hungry to keep it going in Southern California.

"I set the tone the way I can, you know what I'm saying. I don't like to try to force things, I just like to be myself," Tart said. "I'm always willing to help the younger guys because I feel like knowledge is something that shouldn't be hoarded.