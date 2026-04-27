Why Teair Tart & Chargers are 'Starving' for More Success in 2026

Teair Tart said Monday that his mindset hasn't changed after signing a multi-year contract extension in January.
"No, it actually builds on it. Same me," Tart said. "I always got something to prove. I know I play with a chip on my shoulder, always got something to prove, always want to find ways to get better each and every season.
"I got a new contract, but it don't change the goals, it don't change the ambition I got for myself and this team," Tart added.
Speaking of that ambition, Tart was later asked how motivated the Chargers after coming up short in the postseason despite back-to-back, 11-win seasons.
"I think we're [bleeping] starving," Tart quipped.
Tart and the Chargers agreed on that new contract way back in January, roughly six weeks before free agency even opened.
The 29-year-old said Monday that getting a deal done that early meant special something to him, including how valued he has felt with the Bolts since arriving in August of 2024.
"I think it was great. I love being here. The staff knows that, everybody in the building knows that," Tart said. "I'm extremely appreciative. I feel like over the years, it's been a long journey, I've been busting my ass day-in and day-out.
"Always trying to prove my worth to the staff, to my teammates, trying to prove myself each and every day. It's much appreciated, and honestly I thank God. I feel blessed," Tart continued.
"Everything has some value to it. They wanted to get it done. They felt like I was a very important piece here and like I said, it feels good to be wanted where you're at," Tart added.
Tart was cut by the Dolphins in the middle of training camp when he joined the Chargers in mid-August of Jim Harbaugh's first camp.
The 6-foot-2, 315-pound defensive lineman has made noise ever since, working his way from a rotational role to key starting piece on a defense that has been among the league's best units over the past two seasons.
Tart posted a Pro Football Focus run defense grade of 70.3 in 2024, good for 13th among all interior defensive linemen with at least 160 plays against the run.
Tart saw an increased workload in 2025 and was even better in this area, posting a 74.7 PFF run defense grade, good for fifth among all linemen with at least 240 snaps.
"I think when I got here, I got a real fresh start. The one thing that happened during the [2024] season is I had to earn my reps," Tart said. "I think I played like four reps to eight reps between the first four or five games. I believe I saw something from Harbaugh, 'We want to win more games, Teair gotta play.'
"It started there. When I got the opportunity, I really didn't want to look back. I really tried to build on that," Tart continued.
He later added: "I been busting ass since my rookie year. I just think you got to be around the right people that see the value you bring to the table. You can't make people see things they don't want to see. If people got a thought of you, they've got their mind set of you. I think that's just really it. You can't change what people think about you, you've got to go out there and control what you can control."
Tart's leadership and production will be counted upon heavily as the Chargers transition under new Defensive Coordinator Chris O'Leary.
The Bolts will also have a few fresh faces in the defensive line room under Mike Elston, including Dalvin Tomlinson, who is 6-foot-3, 335 pounds and is entering his 10th NFL season.
"Him being a vet is probably where I'd look at first," Tart said of Tomlinson. "He's been in the league how many years? Certainly, longer than me, so I think you start off from that point. The leadership he'll bring to the room.
"Having him in the room, obviously his resumé speaks for itself. We'll just build on it from there. I have to build chemistry with him, but I think at least from a leadership standpoint," Tart added. "I think he'll be great for the younger guys and even better for me since I get to learn from somebody who's been doing it for a longer time period than me and at a high level, too."
Tart on Monday pointed to the leadership of players such as Derwin James, Jr. and Khalil Mack as to why the Bolts have been such a tight-knit group in recent seasons.
Yet as he enters Year 3 in powder blue, Tart is now viewed in that group, too. And he's hungry to keep it going in Southern California.
"I set the tone the way I can, you know what I'm saying. I don't like to try to force things, I just like to be myself," Tart said. "I'm always willing to help the younger guys because I feel like knowledge is something that shouldn't be hoarded.
"I'm definitely going to give my one or two cents I learned throughout the years playing with different people … but what they do with it, they do with it from there," Tart added. "So, even though I learn from [others], I still incorporate who I am into my game. I could tell you what I earned, but then you still have to go out there and be part of who you are and play within the system and do what they ask."