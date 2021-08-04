Top 10 Quotes From Day 7 of Training Camp 

10. Staley on OLB Joey Bosa's transition to outside linebacker:

"Joey Bosa would be good doing anything. We're trying to get him into a new comfort zone. There are some things that we're asking him to do that he hasn't done before. More than anything, what he does best, he is going to be able to do it at a high level in this defense. That's what we're going to ask him to do. Some of the other things that are brand new for him are going to not only help himself, but his teammates. We've really tried to map that out for him: 'Hey, by you being able to do these things for us, it's going to help a lot more people, which will, in turn, help you on the back end of it.' He's been great. He's the type of player that you need in this league on defense. You need premium players to play the type of defense that we hope to play. Through seven practices, he's practiced hard, practiced well. Excited to keep going with him."