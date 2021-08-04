Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Antonio Gates on Seeing "Greatness" in Justin Herbert

Aug 04, 2021 at 02:20 PM
062918_Headshots_020
Hayley Elwood

Team Reporter

080421_GatesHerbert_CMS

"Training camp is where you pay the price. You make the sacrifices and it pays off in the games."

Chargers legend Antonio Gates knows a thing or two about the importance of training camp.

While we may be in the "dog days" of it now, Gates knows better than anyone about the "grind and process" of the work that gets put in during the heat of summer which pays dividends in the fall.

Gates stopped by Chargers Camp last week and shared his thoughts about the reigning offensive rookie of the year, and one of the offense's newest members.

Justin Herbert's "Greatness"

Gates was like many of us last year, blown away by the ability of Justin Herbert to step in at a moment's notice and never look back.

It's been said numerous times, but for Herbert to do what he did after an offseason unlike any other while in the middle of the most unprecedented season in NFL history was truly special.

But to sum it up, Gates saw "greatness."

"I was thinking he was just unbelievable because I understand the dynamic of how hard it is to comprehend all the mental aspects of playing the game. Obviously, his physical ability is off the charts, but to be able to know certain pressures, pick up certain blitzes, put guys in the right positions, make the right throws at the right time [and] understand hot reads. We all have seen greatness, he definitely has it, and now it's about him getting better every single day."

Related Links

85 on 87

One of the newest targets for Herbert this season is tight end Jared Cook.

2021 marks Cook's 13th season in the league and according to Gates, make no mistake, that veteran presence will mean something to both Herbert and the Chargers team as a whole.

"Every time you think of quality teams, you think of leadership. Guys that can lead, guys who have had the experience. Obviously, he's been playing at a high level for a long time. At one point, I remember just going against him and competing and saying to myself, 'I gotta come bring it. This guy can play!' Now he's here, he's a part of the Bolt Nation and it's interesting to see how often they'll use him. He can stretch the defense, he can do so many different things, obviously, convert on third down and then obviously when you get in the red zone, become a main target. That helps you win football games at the end of the day.

"You have a guy who can always keep [Herbert] poised, focused on the task at hand, constantly understand what it's like to be a professional in this league, which allows him to grow as a quarterback."

The Future is Here!

2021 Season Ticket Memberships are starting at only $65 per game. Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

How LBs Drue Tranquill, Kenneth Murray Complement Each Other in New Defensive Scheme

"You want as many complete players as possible and I think Drue and Kenneth are complete linebackers."
news

Top 10 Quotes From Day 7 of Training Camp 

Hear what the Bolts have to say after day 7 of Training Camp
news

What Kind of Defense is Brewing on the Bolts?

"They haven't seen anything like this. They haven't seen the speed we have in our defense … It's going to be really scary for a lot of teams."
news

10 Quotes From Camp About Playing with Justin Herbert

Hear from various Bolts on their thoughts about Justin Herbert.

From Our Partners

news

What Kind of Defense is Brewing on the Bolts?

"They haven't seen anything like this. They haven't seen the speed we have in our defense … It's going to be really scary for a lot of teams."
gallery

Top Photos from Training Camp Day 5

Take a look at some of the best photos from the fifth day of Chargers Training Camp 2021.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Quarterback KJ Costello

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback KJ Costello.
news

What is Austin Ekeler Looking to Prove In Fifth Training Camp?

"He comes out here and does his job at a high level consistently and that example is not exclusive to running backs."
gallery

Top Photos from Training Camp Day 2

Take a look at some of the best photos from the second day of Chargers Training Camp 2021.
video

Between 2 Kegs: Kenneth Murray vs. Shawne Merriman

On this week's episode of Between 2 Kegs, Shawne Merriman faces off against linebacker Kenneth Murray to answer each other's burning questions. Find out why Kenneth's taking Justin Herbert with him on a Vegas trip, why Shawne thinks LT is the GOAT, and how Kenneth spent his first $1M. Powered by Bud Light.
video

Between 2 Kegs: Drue Tranquill vs. Shawne Merriman

On this week's episode of Between 2 Kegs, Shawne Merriman faces off against Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill. Find out just why Shawne Merriman's favorite QB to sack is Tom Brady, Drue Tranquill's favorite uniform combos, and what it will take for the Chargers to win the Super Bowl. Powered by Bud Light.
video

Between 2 Kegs: Derwin James vs. Shawne Merriman

Did Shawne Merriman really spend $32,000 on his rookie dinner? Who on the team is mostly like to party too hard after winning a Super Bowl? Find out on this episode of Between 2 Kegs, powered by Bud Light.
video

Introducing Between 2 Kegs

On Between 2 Kegs, powered by Bud Light, host Shawne Merriman will face off against a new challenger each week in a game of increasingly personal questions. The first episode featuring Derwin James premieres July 15.
video

Welcome to the Chargers Gaming Studio 🎮

Take a look inside the Chargers Gaming Studio powered by Southern California McDonald's!
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Austin Proehl Off Waivers

On Tuesday, the Bolts claimed wide receiver Austin Proehl off waivers.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Christian Covington

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with defensive lineman Christian Covington.
news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Ten Undrafted Free Agents After the 2021 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with ten undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Chargers Draft DB Mark Webb With 241st Pick

The Los Angeles Chargers selected Georgia DB Mark Webb with the 241st overall pick in the seventh round of Sunday's 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Chargers Draft RB Larry Rountree III With 198th Pick

The Los Angeles Chargers selected Missouri running back Larry Rountree III with the 198th overall pick in the sixth round of Sunday's 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Chargers Draft LB Nick Niemann With 185th Pick

Niemann was a third-team All-Big Ten selection in 2020.
news

Chargers Draft G Brenden Jaimes With 159th Pick

Jaimes set a Nebraska record with 40 consecutive starts by an offensive lineman.
news

Chargers Draft DE Chris Rumph II With 118th Pick

Rumph was a two-time All-ACC selection in 2019 and 2020.
news

Chargers Draft Georgia TE Tre' McKitty With 97th Pick

McKitty joins a tight ends room that includes Jared Cook and Donald Parham.
news

Chargers Draft WR Joshua Palmer with 77th Pick

During his career with Tennessee he started 36-of-47 games catching 99 passes for 1,514 yards and seven touchdowns.
news

Chargers Draft CB Asante Samuel Jr. With 47th Pick

Samuel Jr. is the first cornerback selected by the Chargers in an NFL Draft since Craig Mager in 2015.
news

Chargers Draft OT Rashawn Slater with 13th Pick

Northwestern's Slater is the first offensive lineman selected by the Chargers in the first round since 2013.
video

Bolt Up: 2021 NFL Draft Hype Video

Draft Night is just a day away! Who will be next to join the Bolts?
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Cornerback Ryan Smith

A five-year NFL veteran, Smith has been a special teams staple for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while also contributing defensively over his professional career. 
news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Quarterback Chase Daniel

Daniel has played in 69 games with five starts over 11 NFL seasons, throwing for 1,694 yards and eight touchdowns. 
news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Outside Linebacker Kyler Fackrell

Fackrell, who originally came into the NFL as a third-round selection by the Green Bay Packers in 2016, has appeared in 73 total games with 18 starts. 
news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Guard Oday Aboushi 

Aboushi has appeared in 65 career regular-season games, including 42 starts, since being a fifth-round selection by the New York Jets in the 2013 NFL Draft.
news

Welcome Back, Brandon Facyson and Michael Badgley!

Chargers re-sign cornerback Brandon Facyson and kicker Michael Badgley.
news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Two-Time Pro Bowl Tight End Jared Cook

Since being selected in the third round of the 2009 NFL Draft by Tennessee, Cook has hauled in 505 passes for 6,673 yards and 41 touchdowns in 12 NFL seasons. 
news

Corey Linsley and Matt Feiler Agree to Terms with Bolts

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms on multi-year contracts with center Corey Linsley and guard Matt Feiler.
news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Cornerback Michael Davis 

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms on a multi-year contract with cornerback Michael Davis.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Part Ways with Casey Hayward Jr.

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the release of cornerback Casey Hayward Jr.
Latest News
Advertising