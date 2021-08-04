Antonio Gates on Seeing "Greatness" in Justin Herbert

"Every time you think of quality teams, you think of leadership. Guys that can lead, guys who have had the experience. Obviously, he's been playing at a high level for a long time. At one point, I remember just going against him and competing and saying to myself, 'I gotta come bring it. This guy can play!' Now he's here, he's a part of the Bolt Nation and it's interesting to see how often they'll use him. He can stretch the defense, he can do so many different things, obviously, convert on third down and then obviously when you get in the red zone, become a main target. That helps you win football games at the end of the day.