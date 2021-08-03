10 Quotes From Camp About Playing with Justin Herbert

6. Derwin James on Herbert:

"I love Justin, man. He's getting the ball out. You can tell that if you're not there, the throw is going to be completed. He has a lot of velocity on the ball. He has his guys over there. He's been that leader that we need him to be."

7. Offensive Coordinator Joe Lombardi on Justin Herbert's performance over the first two training practices:

"One, first time with the rush, he has great pocket instincts. His movement in the pocket, his ball security in the pocket, it's good to see that. We kind of knew about the arm strength, but it's fun to watch the ball pop off his hands. He's a competitor. When the intensity level rises, his does, too. It's been good. It's been good to get out here and see these guys run around."

8. Keenan Allen on Herbert this offseason:

"He has more confidence. Knowing the plays, knowing what to do, knowing what to look at, knowing where to throw the ball and when to throw it. Last year, he was just calling the play and not really knowing what was going on. If you call a whole play and tag one person, you're probably going to throw it at that one person. Now, you know the whole concept, know everything that's going on and what you need to look at."

9. Corey Linsley on working with a young quarterback: