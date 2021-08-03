What Kind of Defense is Brewing on the Bolts?

Brandon Staley led the number one defense in the NFL last season, and despite overseeing the entire operation as the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers this year, his presence is clearly being felt on that side of the ball during training camp.

With defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill, they're implementing a defense that is predicated on keeping opposing offenses on high alert.

"They haven't seen anything like this," mentioned defensive tackle Justin Jones. "They haven't seen the speed we have in our defense. They're allowing the guys to be themselves and allowing guys to show their defensive personalities through the scheme. Being able to make certain plays and being able to showcase their abilities, it's going to be exciting to see. It's going to be really scary for a lot of teams."

While it may be "scary" for opposing teams, it's a welcomed challenge for the Chargers offense.

Just ask Corey Linsley, a veteran who has seen a lot during his time in the league.

"[The defense is] a pain in the butt, man," Linsley said. "You have to be on your stuff. He brings a ton of looks. They look like the same looks, but they're not the same looks. [Head Coach Brandon Staley] brings a ton of blitz and twists, so you have to keep your head up. The biggest thing is playing with great fundamentals. His defense makes you think, No. 1. I know for the offensive line, the quarterback, it makes all of us think. You have to be on your stuff."

That multiplicity is something that's radiating among positions in the unit. Last week, we heard Chris Harris Jr. talk about learning the safety position. This week, Jones discussed how the defensive line is multiple as well.

"It allows a team the inability to adjust to what we're doing," Jones explained. "It keeps them on their toes, which means offensive linemen are on their toes. They're not going to know who's blitzing — who's coming and who's not coming. We're showing two different people on the line, we're pulling guys away, we're bringing guys all the time. We're never a stand-still defense and that's going to make us really hard to beat.