Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

What Kind of Defense is Brewing on the Bolts?

Aug 03, 2021 at 04:00 PM
062918_Headshots_020
Hayley Elwood

Team Reporter

080321_FTP_CMS

Brandon Staley led the number one defense in the NFL last season, and despite overseeing the entire operation as the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers this year, his presence is clearly being felt on that side of the ball during training camp.

With defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill, they're implementing a defense that is predicated on keeping opposing offenses on high alert.

"They haven't seen anything like this," mentioned defensive tackle Justin Jones. "They haven't seen the speed we have in our defense. They're allowing the guys to be themselves and allowing guys to show their defensive personalities through the scheme. Being able to make certain plays and being able to showcase their abilities, it's going to be exciting to see. It's going to be really scary for a lot of teams."

While it may be "scary" for opposing teams, it's a welcomed challenge for the Chargers offense.

Just ask Corey Linsley, a veteran who has seen a lot during his time in the league.

"[The defense is] a pain in the butt, man," Linsley said. "You have to be on your stuff. He brings a ton of looks. They look like the same looks, but they're not the same looks. [Head Coach Brandon Staley] brings a ton of blitz and twists, so you have to keep your head up. The biggest thing is playing with great fundamentals. His defense makes you think, No. 1. I know for the offensive line, the quarterback, it makes all of us think. You have to be on your stuff."

That multiplicity is something that's radiating among positions in the unit. Last week, we heard Chris Harris Jr. talk about learning the safety position. This week, Jones discussed how the defensive line is multiple as well.

"It allows a team the inability to adjust to what we're doing," Jones explained. "It keeps them on their toes, which means offensive linemen are on their toes. They're not going to know who's blitzing — who's coming and who's not coming. We're showing two different people on the line, we're pulling guys away, we're bringing guys all the time. We're never a stand-still defense and that's going to make us really hard to beat.

"It's really refreshing. It'll be really confusing for a lot of [opposing] guys. I'm excited about that because it's going to be hard to figure us out —figure out what we're doing, what we're bringing. It's going to change game by game, so nobody's going to have a beat on what we're doing. That's really exciting."

Odds & Ends

Special teams coordinator Derius Swinton on coaching the unit during camp: "A great coach back in the day told me that you have to get the horse to the derby. We have to get them to preseason games. But, we have to get them ready. You don't just jog the horse, you have to run it and you have to stride it. That's where we're at right now. We're trotting a little bit. Now, we're jogging. Sunday, we'll get to the scrimmage, and now we're getting a nice little gallop. Then, you get to the Rams, and now you get to the derby. That's where we're trying to get these guys. Get the horses to the derby and just get them ready over and over and over."

Linsley on the offensive line's chemistry: "Our offensive line room has a great bunch of dudes. I feel like the culture here, at least from what I've experienced, is phenomenal. Again, like I just said, the communication is key. Being able to talk with your guys with someone not getting sensitive, myself included. I need to change something that I'm doing because [G] Matt [Feiler] or Oday [Aboushi] have been doing it another way. I'm able to do that. That's something that I have to work on —and same thing with them. We've been able to do that. I feel like that's when you really come together is by listening to each other. It sounds so simple, but we've all been playing for a pretty long time, except for [T] Rashawn [Slater]. We've all played a lot of ball so we've all kind of gotten, not set in our ways, but we've done things a certain way. For us to be able to move within that space of how to do it, that's given me so much confidence in us."

Top Photos from Training Camp Day 6

Take a look at some of the best photos from the sixth day of Chargers Training Camp 2021.

210803_TC_Gallery_002
1 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210803_TC_Gallery_001
2 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210803_TC_Gallery_004
3 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210803_TC_Gallery_003
4 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210803_TC_Gallery_005
5 / 79
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210803_TC_Gallery_007
6 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210803_TC_Gallery_006
7 / 79
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210803_TC_Gallery_008
8 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210803_TC_Gallery_010
9 / 79
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210803_TC_Gallery_009
10 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210803_TC_Gallery_011
11 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210803_TC_Gallery_012
12 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210803_TC_Gallery_013
13 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210803_TC_Gallery_014
14 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210803_TC_Gallery_015
15 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210803_TC_Gallery_016
16 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210803_TC_Gallery_017
17 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210803_TC_Gallery_018
18 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210803_TC_Gallery_019
19 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210803_TC_Gallery_020
20 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210803_TC_Gallery_021
21 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210803_TC_Gallery_022
22 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210803_TC_Gallery_023
23 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210803_TC_Gallery_024
24 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210803_TC_Gallery_025
25 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210803_TC_Gallery_026
26 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210803_TC_Gallery_027
27 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210803_TC_Gallery_028
28 / 79
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210803_TC_Gallery_029
29 / 79
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210803_TC_Gallery_030
30 / 79
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210803_TC_Gallery_031
31 / 79
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210803_TC_Gallery_032
32 / 79
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210803_TC_Gallery_033
33 / 79
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210803_TC_Gallery_034
34 / 79
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210803_TC_Gallery_035
35 / 79
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210803_TC_Gallery_036
36 / 79
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210803_TC_Gallery_037
37 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210803_TC_Gallery_038
38 / 79
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210803_TC_Gallery_039
39 / 79
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210803_TC_Gallery_040
40 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210803_TC_Gallery_041
41 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210803_TC_Gallery_042
42 / 79
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210803_TC_Gallery_043
43 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210803_TC_Gallery_044
44 / 79
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210803_TC_Gallery_045
45 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210803_TC_Gallery_046
46 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210803_TC_Gallery_047
47 / 79
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210803_TC_Gallery_048
48 / 79
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210803_TC_Gallery_049
49 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210803_TC_Gallery_050
50 / 79
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210803_TC_Gallery_067
51 / 79
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210803_TC_Gallery_051
52 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210803_TC_Gallery_052
53 / 79
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210803_TC_Gallery_053
54 / 79
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210803_TC_Gallery_054
55 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210803_TC_Gallery_055
56 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210803_TC_Gallery_056
57 / 79
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210803_TC_Gallery_057
58 / 79
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210803_TC_Gallery_058
59 / 79
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210803_TC_Gallery_059
60 / 79
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210803_TC_Gallery_060
61 / 79
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210803_TC_Gallery_061
62 / 79
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210803_TC_Gallery_062
63 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210803_TC_Gallery_063
64 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210803_TC_Gallery_064
65 / 79
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210803_TC_Gallery_065
66 / 79
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210803_TC_Gallery_066
67 / 79
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210803_TC_Gallery_068
68 / 79
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210803_TC_Gallery_069
69 / 79
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210803_TC_Gallery_070
70 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210803_TC_Gallery_071
71 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210803_TC_Gallery_072
72 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210803_TC_Gallery_073
73 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210803_TC_Gallery_074
74 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210803_TC_Gallery_075
75 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210803_TC_Gallery_076
76 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210803_TC_Gallery_079
77 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210803_TC_Gallery_078
78 / 79
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210803_TC_Gallery_077
79 / 79
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The Future is Here!

2021 Season Ticket Memberships are starting at only $65 per game. Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

What Stood Out During Day Five of Chargers Training Camp?

"I felt like that was a highlight for me in practice — not just the way we competed, but how we competed; fierce but fair, and making sure that we respect each other as competitors."
news

What is Austin Ekeler Looking to Prove In Fifth Training Camp?

"He comes out here and does his job at a high level consistently and that example is not exclusive to running backs."
news

How Head Coach Brandon Staley Approached Day One of Chargers Training Camp

"When you define things well for the players, then they can go do it. We kicked that off today."
news

How Justin Herbert Has Improved His Game Entering 2021

"What he and I talked about is that most of the things in life that are worth it, you really have to fight for. It's not just going to happen right away."
news

From the Podium: What RB Austin Ekeler Thinks About the Chargers' New Offense

Ten quotes from the Chargers' two-day minicamp this week at Hoag Performance Center.
news

From the Podium: What is Drew Brees' Advice to Justin Herbert?

Three takeaways from the final day of Los Angeles' two-day minicamp at Hoag Performance Center.
news

From the Podium: What's the Chargers Offense's Potential in 2021?

"I definitely think this offense has what it takes to become a high prolific offense in the NFL."
news

From the Podium: How is Justin Herbert Picking Up the New Offense?

"I think it's all right where it's supposed to be. It's been perfect."
news

From the Podium: Uchenna Nwosu Watching Tape of Former Top-10 Draft Pick

Ten quotes from Monday's media availability as the Chargers continue OTAs.

From Our Partners:

gallery

Top Photos from Training Camp Day 5

Take a look at some of the best photos from the fifth day of Chargers Training Camp 2021.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Quarterback KJ Costello

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback KJ Costello.
news

What is Austin Ekeler Looking to Prove In Fifth Training Camp?

"He comes out here and does his job at a high level consistently and that example is not exclusive to running backs."
gallery

Top Photos from Training Camp Day 2

Take a look at some of the best photos from the second day of Chargers Training Camp 2021.
video

Between 2 Kegs: Kenneth Murray vs. Shawne Merriman

On this week's episode of Between 2 Kegs, Shawne Merriman faces off against linebacker Kenneth Murray to answer each other's burning questions. Find out why Kenneth's taking Justin Herbert with him on a Vegas trip, why Shawne thinks LT is the GOAT, and how Kenneth spent his first $1M. Powered by Bud Light.
video

Between 2 Kegs: Drue Tranquill vs. Shawne Merriman

On this week's episode of Between 2 Kegs, Shawne Merriman faces off against Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill. Find out just why Shawne Merriman's favorite QB to sack is Tom Brady, Drue Tranquill's favorite uniform combos, and what it will take for the Chargers to win the Super Bowl. Powered by Bud Light.
video

Between 2 Kegs: Derwin James vs. Shawne Merriman

Did Shawne Merriman really spend $32,000 on his rookie dinner? Who on the team is mostly like to party too hard after winning a Super Bowl? Find out on this episode of Between 2 Kegs, powered by Bud Light.
video

Introducing Between 2 Kegs

On Between 2 Kegs, powered by Bud Light, host Shawne Merriman will face off against a new challenger each week in a game of increasingly personal questions. The first episode featuring Derwin James premieres July 15.
video

Welcome to the Chargers Gaming Studio 🎮

Take a look inside the Chargers Gaming Studio powered by Southern California McDonald's!
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Austin Proehl Off Waivers

On Tuesday, the Bolts claimed wide receiver Austin Proehl off waivers.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Christian Covington

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with defensive lineman Christian Covington.
news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Ten Undrafted Free Agents After the 2021 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with ten undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Chargers Draft DB Mark Webb With 241st Pick

The Los Angeles Chargers selected Georgia DB Mark Webb with the 241st overall pick in the seventh round of Sunday's 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Chargers Draft RB Larry Rountree III With 198th Pick

The Los Angeles Chargers selected Missouri running back Larry Rountree III with the 198th overall pick in the sixth round of Sunday's 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Chargers Draft LB Nick Niemann With 185th Pick

Niemann was a third-team All-Big Ten selection in 2020.
news

Chargers Draft G Brenden Jaimes With 159th Pick

Jaimes set a Nebraska record with 40 consecutive starts by an offensive lineman.
news

Chargers Draft DE Chris Rumph II With 118th Pick

Rumph was a two-time All-ACC selection in 2019 and 2020.
news

Chargers Draft Georgia TE Tre' McKitty With 97th Pick

McKitty joins a tight ends room that includes Jared Cook and Donald Parham.
news

Chargers Draft WR Joshua Palmer with 77th Pick

During his career with Tennessee he started 36-of-47 games catching 99 passes for 1,514 yards and seven touchdowns.
news

Chargers Draft CB Asante Samuel Jr. With 47th Pick

Samuel Jr. is the first cornerback selected by the Chargers in an NFL Draft since Craig Mager in 2015.
news

Chargers Draft OT Rashawn Slater with 13th Pick

Northwestern's Slater is the first offensive lineman selected by the Chargers in the first round since 2013.
video

Bolt Up: 2021 NFL Draft Hype Video

Draft Night is just a day away! Who will be next to join the Bolts?
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Cornerback Ryan Smith

A five-year NFL veteran, Smith has been a special teams staple for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while also contributing defensively over his professional career. 
news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Quarterback Chase Daniel

Daniel has played in 69 games with five starts over 11 NFL seasons, throwing for 1,694 yards and eight touchdowns. 
news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Outside Linebacker Kyler Fackrell

Fackrell, who originally came into the NFL as a third-round selection by the Green Bay Packers in 2016, has appeared in 73 total games with 18 starts. 
news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Guard Oday Aboushi 

Aboushi has appeared in 65 career regular-season games, including 42 starts, since being a fifth-round selection by the New York Jets in the 2013 NFL Draft.
news

Welcome Back, Brandon Facyson and Michael Badgley!

Chargers re-sign cornerback Brandon Facyson and kicker Michael Badgley.
news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Two-Time Pro Bowl Tight End Jared Cook

Since being selected in the third round of the 2009 NFL Draft by Tennessee, Cook has hauled in 505 passes for 6,673 yards and 41 touchdowns in 12 NFL seasons. 
news

Corey Linsley and Matt Feiler Agree to Terms with Bolts

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms on multi-year contracts with center Corey Linsley and guard Matt Feiler.
news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Cornerback Michael Davis 

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms on a multi-year contract with cornerback Michael Davis.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Part Ways with Casey Hayward Jr.

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the release of cornerback Casey Hayward Jr.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Release Malik Jefferson and Trai Turner

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced a pair of roster moves, releasing linebacker Malik Jefferson and guard Trai Turner.
Latest News
Advertising