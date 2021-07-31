Top 10 Quotes From Day 4 of Training Camp

3) Defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill on what's impressed him through the first four days

"The energy and the amount of volume that we've been able to get in. We've already entered in the red zone and third-down [installations]. Today was a good mix to get them all in; first, second and third down, then move into the red zone on the final period. We're maximizing our time in the meeting rooms and trying to get it on the field, and if not on the field in practice, then making sure that we get it in the walk-throughs."

4) Murray on the defense

"I feel good, I feel like we have a good group. I feel like we have every piece that we need to be a dominant defense in the NFL. Like I said, it just comes back to the little things and us taking it to who we want to take it to. I think that starts with us as inside linebackers. I try to tell the inside linebackers every day that the defense will only go as high as we take it. We have to set the tone. We have to come out here and be the pace-makers for the defense."

5) Williams on QB Justin Herbert entering year two

"He's more poised. He has communicated a little bit more. The way he speaks, he knows what he's saying and knows what to do. He knows how to put everybody in the right spots. That's what we need in a quarterback — a leader. He has become that. He has become more vocal. We're excited for the season."

6) Hill on what stands out about Derwin James Jr.