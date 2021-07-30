Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Top 10 Quotes from Day 3 of Training Camp

Jul 30, 2021 at 03:01 PM
073021_TopQuotes_CMS

Take a look at some of the top quotes from the third day of Chargers training camp.

1. Brandon Staley on upcoming padded practices

Related Links

"You evaluate real NFL players in pads. That's the thing that you're going to see. As much as we love to evaluate in the spring, and even in this first phase, where you can see a lot, real NFL football is played in pads. I think that you really find out the total player, because when you put pads on, it's a different game. Once we get those pads on, we'll be able to have the purist evaluation tool. We can see a lot, but there is that padded element that gives you that clear evaluation. What you may think, you can get confirmation on that. We're excited for that to happen."

2. Austin Ekeler on why you should draft him in fantasy football

"I'm gonna get the ball, I'm gonna make things happen. If you're gonna throw me the ball, I'm gonna make things happen. If you want to get fantasy points, you better have me on your team. That's all I gotta say. If I'm healthy, I'm gonna score you points."

3. Chris Harris Jr. on position versatility

"Playing in this system that I've always played for my whole career, and being able to give my knowledge to the young guys so that they can play fast, we've been working great. We have great communication. I'm playing three positions, so now I need to learn the safety position, too. That's something new for me that I haven't done in my career.

"I've just have to get comfortable with it. Usually, I come out here and just play corner or nickel and I'm thoroughly comfortable with that. Now, I have to move around a lot more, get the communication right, learn how my corners are playing and things like that. It's new to me, but it's been fun."

4. Staley on evaluating special teams at this point in camp

"Right now, it's a lot of fundamentals and technique, not a lot of scheme. What we're trying to evaluate is who can play. A lot of the initial phase of special teams, no matter what specific phase of it, is the evaluation process of who can play and mastering our fundamentals and techniques. Then, once we get through this initial installation, when we get into pads, then you'll see more scheme. But, we're just trying to rep as many guys as we can, in as many roles as we can, so that we can find out who can play for us on Sundays."

5. Ekeler on Justin Herbert's growth in 2021

"Confidence. Even for every rookie, particularly for Justin, who's got a lot on his plate [and] a lot on his shoulders, he knows what to expect coming into an NFL locker room [and] an NFL offense. He knows the expectation and now he expects that [he's] going to be the starter. I think he's just mentally prepared for that which is gonna help him out in his preparation and his confidence as well."

6. Harris Jr. on Staley's development from Denver to now

"He's grown a lot, being able to put his own stamp on his own defense. I've played with [former Broncos Defensive Coordinator] Wade's [Phillips] system with [former Broncos Head Coach John] Fox, then [Broncos Head Coach Vic] Fangio's. He brings something a little different; a few things are the same, but he adds his own sprinkle to it, too. You can see his growth from a defensive coordinator to a head coach, and it's been great to see. He's a great speaker in front of everybody. He brings great enthusiasm to us. That's what you need, that energy from your coach."

7. Staley on what Jared Cook adds to this team

"He's a really easy guy to throw to. This guy knows a lot. He really can think the game, too, so we can line him up in a lot of different places. That helps a quarterback, that helps an offense. You guys saw him today in the red area. He's a big target. Yesterday, he caught a really nice route up the seam. He has tremendous feel. Then, you can really get a feel for his size and body control and his hands. When you put that together, you see why this guy has played so long and everybody is dying to have him on their team. He's a great guy, number one, but, then, he brings so much to the table from a skillset in the passing game. Even in the run game, too. This guy has seen every look that you can give an NFL player. Just a great mentor for that room. We're just really thankful that he's here."

8. Ekeler on proving himself with a new coaching staff

"I feel like you have to prove yourself every year. That's how the turnover in this league works. That's why you see so many new people come in every year. It's not because we added more space, it's because people are leaving, people are switching. There's a turnover in the league, so you have to prove yourself every single day, every single year. Absolutely"

9. Harris Jr. on the defense's camaraderie

"We've had great meetings with everybody as a whole. Nas [S Nasir Adderley] is growing, the younger boys are growing fast, and communication has been great. I know from my time in Denver when we had number one defenses, we all loved each other. We loved playing with each other, and that's what you see from our group. We have a great group together, everybody wants to make each other better; and we're building off that, every day."

10. Staley on "cross-training" defensive signal callers

"We have like five guys working right now. Derwin [James] has kind of been our primary guy. We've had Drue Tranquill, [LB] Kenneth Murray [Jr.], [LB] Cole Christiansen, and our young linebacker, [LB] Amen [Ogbongbemiga]. It's by design because you just never know what it's going to be like if you lose a guy to injury, so we want to make sure that we have guys trained. That's the way I did it last year. That's what I'm accustomed to doing. We're just trying to cross-train guys. Both of those guys are excellent communicators. You guys all know the way that I feel about Derwin, being in the middle of our team — not just the defense, but our team. He's going to start out that way, but we're cross-training four other guys to make sure that we're secure during the season."

Top Photos from Training Camp Day 3

Take a look at some of the best photos from the third day of Chargers Training Camp 2021.

210730_TC_Gallery_001
1 / 89
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210730_TC_Gallery_002
2 / 89
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210730_TC_Gallery_003
3 / 89
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210730_TC_Gallery_004
4 / 89
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210730_TC_Gallery_005
5 / 89
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210730_TC_Gallery_006
6 / 89
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210730_TC_Gallery_007
7 / 89
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210730_TC_Gallery_009
8 / 89
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210730_TC_Gallery_008
9 / 89
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210730_TC_Gallery_012
10 / 89
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210730_TC_Gallery_010
11 / 89
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210730_TC_Gallery_011
12 / 89
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210730_TC_Gallery_013
13 / 89
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210730_TC_Gallery_016
14 / 89
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210730_TC_Gallery_014
15 / 89
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210730_TC_Gallery_017
16 / 89
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210730_TC_Gallery_015
17 / 89
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210730_TC_Gallery_018
18 / 89
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210730_TC_Gallery_023
19 / 89
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210730_TC_Gallery_019
20 / 89
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210730_TC_Gallery_024
21 / 89
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210730_TC_Gallery_020
22 / 89
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210730_TC_Gallery_021
23 / 89
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210730_TC_Gallery_025
24 / 89
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210730_TC_Gallery_022
25 / 89
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210730_TC_Gallery_026
26 / 89
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210730_TC_Gallery_027
27 / 89
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210730_TC_Gallery_028
28 / 89
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210730_TC_Gallery_030
29 / 89
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210730_TC_Gallery_029
30 / 89
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210730_TC_Gallery_031
31 / 89
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210730_TC_Gallery_032
32 / 89
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210730_TC_Gallery_034
33 / 89
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210730_TC_Gallery_033
34 / 89
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210730_TC_Gallery_036
35 / 89
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210730_TC_Gallery_035
36 / 89
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210730_TC_Gallery_037
37 / 89
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210730_TC_Gallery_038
38 / 89
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210730_TC_Gallery_039
39 / 89
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210730_TC_Gallery_040
40 / 89
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210730_TC_Gallery_041
41 / 89
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210730_TC_Gallery_043
42 / 89
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210730_TC_Gallery_042
43 / 89
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210730_TC_Gallery_045
44 / 89
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210730_TC_Gallery_044
45 / 89
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210730_TC_Gallery_046
46 / 89
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210730_TC_Gallery_047
47 / 89
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210730_TC_Gallery_048
48 / 89
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210730_TC_Gallery_049
49 / 89
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210730_TC_Gallery_050
50 / 89
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210730_TC_Gallery_051
51 / 89
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210730_TC_Gallery_052
52 / 89
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210730_TC_Gallery_053
53 / 89
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210730_TC_Gallery_054
54 / 89
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210730_TC_Gallery_055
55 / 89
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210730_TC_Gallery_056
56 / 89
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210730_TC_Gallery_057
57 / 89
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210730_TC_Gallery_058
58 / 89
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210730_TC_Gallery_059
59 / 89
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210730_TC_Gallery_060
60 / 89
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210730_TC_Gallery_061
61 / 89
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210730_TC_Gallery_063
62 / 89
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210730_TC_Gallery_062
63 / 89
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210730_TC_Gallery_064
64 / 89
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210730_TC_Gallery_065
65 / 89
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210730_TC_Gallery_066
66 / 89
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210730_TC_Gallery_067
67 / 89
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210730_TC_Gallery_068
68 / 89
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210730_TC_Gallery_069
69 / 89
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210730_TC_Gallery_076
70 / 89
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210730_TC_Gallery_071
71 / 89
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210730_TC_Gallery_070
72 / 89
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210730_TC_Gallery_072
73 / 89
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210730_TC_Gallery_073
74 / 89
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210730_TC_Gallery_074
75 / 89
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210730_TC_Gallery_075
76 / 89
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210730_TC_Gallery_077
77 / 89
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210730_TC_Gallery_078
78 / 89
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210730_TC_Gallery_080
79 / 89
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210730_TC_Gallery_079
80 / 89
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210730_TC_Gallery_081
81 / 89
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210730_TC_Gallery_082
82 / 89
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210730_TC_Gallery_083
83 / 89
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210730_TC_Gallery_084
84 / 89
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
210730_TC_Gallery_087
85 / 89
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210730_TC_Gallery_085
86 / 89
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210730_TC_Gallery_086
87 / 89
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210730_TC_Gallery_088
88 / 89
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
210730_TC_Gallery_089
89 / 89
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The Future is Here!

2021 Season Ticket Memberships are starting at only $65 per game. Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

What is Austin Ekeler Looking to Prove In Fifth Training Camp?

"He comes out here and does his job at a high level consistently and that example is not exclusive to running backs."
news

Top 10 Quotes from 2 Days of Camp

Take a look at some of the top quotes from the first few practices of Chargers Training Camp.
news

Joe Lombardi Praises Justin Herbert's Pocket Presence

"[On his] first time with the rush, he has great pocket instincts.  His movement in the pocket, his ball security in the pocket, it's good to see that."
news

How Head Coach Brandon Staley Approached Day One of Chargers Training Camp

"When you define things well for the players, then they can go do it. We kicked that off today."

From Our Partners:

news

What is Austin Ekeler Looking to Prove In Fifth Training Camp?

"He comes out here and does his job at a high level consistently and that example is not exclusive to running backs."
gallery

Top Photos from Training Camp Day 2

Take a look at some of the best photos from the second day of Chargers Training Camp 2021.
video

Between 2 Kegs: Kenneth Murray vs. Shawne Merriman

On this week's episode of Between 2 Kegs, Shawne Merriman faces off against linebacker Kenneth Murray to answer each other's burning questions. Find out why Kenneth's taking Justin Herbert with him on a Vegas trip, why Shawne thinks LT is the GOAT, and how Kenneth spent his first $1M. Powered by Bud Light.
video

Between 2 Kegs: Drue Tranquill vs. Shawne Merriman

On this week's episode of Between 2 Kegs, Shawne Merriman faces off against Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill. Find out just why Shawne Merriman's favorite QB to sack is Tom Brady, Drue Tranquill's favorite uniform combos, and what it will take for the Chargers to win the Super Bowl. Powered by Bud Light.
video

Between 2 Kegs: Derwin James vs. Shawne Merriman

Did Shawne Merriman really spend $32,000 on his rookie dinner? Who on the team is mostly like to party too hard after winning a Super Bowl? Find out on this episode of Between 2 Kegs, powered by Bud Light.
video

Introducing Between 2 Kegs

On Between 2 Kegs, powered by Bud Light, host Shawne Merriman will face off against a new challenger each week in a game of increasingly personal questions. The first episode featuring Derwin James premieres July 15.
video

Welcome to the Chargers Gaming Studio 🎮

Take a look inside the Chargers Gaming Studio powered by Southern California McDonald's!
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Austin Proehl Off Waivers

On Tuesday, the Bolts claimed wide receiver Austin Proehl off waivers.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Christian Covington

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with defensive lineman Christian Covington.
news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Ten Undrafted Free Agents After the 2021 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with ten undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Chargers Draft DB Mark Webb With 241st Pick

The Los Angeles Chargers selected Georgia DB Mark Webb with the 241st overall pick in the seventh round of Sunday's 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Chargers Draft RB Larry Rountree III With 198th Pick

The Los Angeles Chargers selected Missouri running back Larry Rountree III with the 198th overall pick in the sixth round of Sunday's 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Chargers Draft LB Nick Niemann With 185th Pick

Niemann was a third-team All-Big Ten selection in 2020.
news

Chargers Draft G Brenden Jaimes With 159th Pick

Jaimes set a Nebraska record with 40 consecutive starts by an offensive lineman.
news

Chargers Draft DE Chris Rumph II With 118th Pick

Rumph was a two-time All-ACC selection in 2019 and 2020.
news

Chargers Draft Georgia TE Tre' McKitty With 97th Pick

McKitty joins a tight ends room that includes Jared Cook and Donald Parham.
news

Chargers Draft WR Joshua Palmer with 77th Pick

During his career with Tennessee he started 36-of-47 games catching 99 passes for 1,514 yards and seven touchdowns.
news

Chargers Draft CB Asante Samuel Jr. With 47th Pick

Samuel Jr. is the first cornerback selected by the Chargers in an NFL Draft since Craig Mager in 2015.
news

Chargers Draft OT Rashawn Slater with 13th Pick

Northwestern's Slater is the first offensive lineman selected by the Chargers in the first round since 2013.
video

Bolt Up: 2021 NFL Draft Hype Video

Draft Night is just a day away! Who will be next to join the Bolts?
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Cornerback Ryan Smith

A five-year NFL veteran, Smith has been a special teams staple for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while also contributing defensively over his professional career. 
news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Quarterback Chase Daniel

Daniel has played in 69 games with five starts over 11 NFL seasons, throwing for 1,694 yards and eight touchdowns. 
news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Outside Linebacker Kyler Fackrell

Fackrell, who originally came into the NFL as a third-round selection by the Green Bay Packers in 2016, has appeared in 73 total games with 18 starts. 
news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Guard Oday Aboushi 

Aboushi has appeared in 65 career regular-season games, including 42 starts, since being a fifth-round selection by the New York Jets in the 2013 NFL Draft.
news

Welcome Back, Brandon Facyson and Michael Badgley!

Chargers re-sign cornerback Brandon Facyson and kicker Michael Badgley.
news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Two-Time Pro Bowl Tight End Jared Cook

Since being selected in the third round of the 2009 NFL Draft by Tennessee, Cook has hauled in 505 passes for 6,673 yards and 41 touchdowns in 12 NFL seasons. 
news

Corey Linsley and Matt Feiler Agree to Terms with Bolts

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms on multi-year contracts with center Corey Linsley and guard Matt Feiler.
news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Cornerback Michael Davis 

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms on a multi-year contract with cornerback Michael Davis.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Part Ways with Casey Hayward Jr.

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the release of cornerback Casey Hayward Jr.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Release Malik Jefferson and Trai Turner

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced a pair of roster moves, releasing linebacker Malik Jefferson and guard Trai Turner.
video

Pass the Sticks: Derwin James vs. Kyzir White in NBA 2k21

Safety Derwin James and Linebacker Kyzir White face off in NBA 2k21 as the Lakers and Warriors go down to the wire. Presented by Southern California Toyota.
video

King of the Court: Best of Chargers NBA 2k21 Tournament

Relive the entire King of the Court tournament featuring Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Kenneth Murray Jr. and more! Sponsored by Southern California McDonald's.
Latest News
Advertising