Top Quotes From Day 13 of Training Camp

6. Bryan Bulaga on T Rashawn Slater:

"He is a really good football player and continuing to get better. It's tough as a rookie. I was there once a long time ago. I think he's doing a good job so far. He took a year off after the pandemic and he didn't come back for his junior season, so camp was his first football-type activity. Camp was the first type of activity that he did in a year besides training and doing position drills, wherever he was working out at. It's different out here, when you're going against players like [OLB] Joey [Bosa]. The speed and everything is way different than college. Then he took a year off, so it's about getting adjusted to something that's faster. I think he's doing a good job. He's come out here and learned the playbook really well. He's asking the right questions during meetings. Something that I always find a very good sign for rookies is when they come to here make a mistake, they learn from it, then come back out here and don't make the same mistake. Now, they may make a different mistake, but it's not the one they were corrected on the day before. They understand what the deal is. Rashawn is a really smart kid. So far, he's been very impressive and he's continuing to get better. There is going to be ups and downs in a rookie year. For everybody, no matter who you are, it matters how you react to that and fight through that. Keep your head down and keep grinding with it. He's got all the traits to get through that."