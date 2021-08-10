Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Los Angeles Chargers vs Los Angeles Rams: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

Aug 10, 2021 at 01:39 PM
The 2021 preseason kicks off with a matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams.

PRESEASON MATCHUP HISTORY

  • Saturday's game will be the 38th preseason matchup between these two teams. The Chargers hold a 19-18 all-time preseason advantage over the Rams.

GAME DATE/TIME

  • Saturday, August 14
  • Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. PT

LOCATION

  • SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, Calif.)

TV PREGAME SHOW

Check out the Bolts on 2 pregame show on KCBS and CBSLA.com Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

Chargers fan and actor, Jerry O'Connell, will join CBS L.A.'s Jim Hill all preseason long.

WATCH THE GAME ON TV

The game will air on KCBS-TV in Los Angeles and Orange County.

Chargers vs. Rams can also be found on affiliate stations including: KFMB (San Diego), KTVX (Salt Lake City), KSBW (Monterey), KSEE (Fresno), KQCA (Sacramento), and KGMB (Honolulu).

  • Play-by-play: Spero Dedes
  • Analyst: Dan Fouts
  • Sideline: LaDainian Tomlinson

WATCH ON MOBILE

Live Streams available on the following platforms for those in-market*:

*Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.

See where the story begins. NFL Game Pass offers replays of every game, available as soon as the live broadcast ends. Start your free trial and cancel at any time.

LISTEN ON RADIO

Chargers radio can be heard on ALT FM-98.7 called by Matt "Money" Smith, analyst Daniel Jeremiah and sideline reporter Shannon Farren.

Adrian Garcia-Marquez and Francisco Pinto will call the Spanish broadcast on Que Buena FM 105.5/94.3.

Those in-market can listen live on the Chargers app.

Radio broadcasts throughout the preseason will be able to be heard across the following stations: KXNT (Las Vegas), KATY-FM (San Bernardino), XHFG 107.3 (Uniradio), KNWZ-FM & KNWH-AM (Palm Springs).

Top Photos of the Bolts at SoFi for Fan Fest

For the 10th practice of Training Camp the Chargers shifted venues to SoFi Stadium for a Fan Fest scrimmage.

