Austin Ekeler named Bleacher Report's Biggest Breakout Fantasy Football Star of 2021

Maurice Moton of Bleacher Report named Austin Ekeler the 'Biggest Breakout Fantasy Football Star of 2021', below is an excerpt of what he wrote.
"Ekeler has a rapport with Herbert, who won 2020 Offensive Rookie of the Year. This offseason, the Chargers revamped their offensive line, adding versatile guard Matt Feiler, All-Pro center Corey Linsley and rookie first-rounder Rashawn Slater, who has turned heads during training camp. If Bryan Bulaga bounces back from an injury-riddled 2020 campaign, Los Angeles' front line will pay dividends on the ground and in the passing game.
"Behind an improved offensive line, Ekeler will likely see wider running lanes. On passing downs, Herbert could take advantage of more time in the pocket, finding his dynamic-dual threat running back who has an 81.2 percent catch rate for his career."
