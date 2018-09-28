Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Top Latina American Recording Artist and Actress Sofia Carson Highlights Chargers' "Feel the Orgullo" Latino Gameday Celebration

Sep 28, 2018 at 02:42 PM

In conjunction with the NFL's celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, the Los Angeles Chargers will amplify the rich history, heritage and tradition of Latinos and honor the community's positive impact on the game of football, our city, and country when they host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Sept. 30 at ROKiT Field at StubHub Center.

This week's gameday theme – "Feel the Orgullo" – is a salute to the significant contributions that Latinos have made to the past, present, and future of Los Angeles. Orgullo is equivalent to the word "pride" and a nod to the multiculturalism that defines Los Angeles and the Chargers' year-round embrace of a growing a passionate Latino fan base.

Highlighting the day's festivities will be a special halftime ceremony presented by iHeart Media and 102.7 KIIS FM featuring Colombian singer Sofia Carson, a star in Disney's Descendants trilogy. Joining Carson will be students from the Gabriella Charter School, whose mission is to transform the lives of underserved youth in Los Angeles through high-quality dance instruction. Kickoff is set for 1:25 p.m. PST.

During the second quarter, the Chargers will honor Dr. Beatriz Maria Solís – Director, Healthy Communities, South Region, The California Endowment – with the NFL Hispanic Heritage Leadership award presented by Nationwide. Solís is leading efforts to fight for an inclusive model of public health that reflects the communities they are intended to benefit. Solís has focused her career on energizing youth, including immigrants and empowering women. As an award recipient, the Chargers and the NFL will be donating $5,000 to Solís' community organization of choice, Homeboy Industries. Homeboy Industries has become one for the largest, most comprehensive and successful gang intervention, rehabilitation and re-entry programs in the country.

PREGAME FESTIVITIES

A special tailgate party in Lot 11 featuring a live DJ, merchandise giveaways and Downey's famous NEXX Burger will be hosted by 102.7 KIIS-FM.

The National Anthem will be performed by Mexican mariachi musician José Hernández. Hernández is the founder of Mariachi Sol de Mexico and Mariachi Reyna de Los Angeles, America's first all-female professional mariachi ensemble. He has worked with many famous musicians in Latin music, including Selena, Luis Miguel, Linda Ronstadt, Vicente Fernández and Lola Beltrán. Hernández is recognized internationally as an innovative force behind mariachi music in the last thirty years, both musically as well as in mariachi education.

ITEM OF THE GAME

Each week of a Chargers home game, fans receive a 30 percent discount on a select item of the game that matches team's gameday colors. The team will be wearing its white-pant, white-jersey combination against the 49ers. The featured item will be the Chargers NFL Pro Line by Fanatics Branded Training Camp Hookup T-Shirt in white. The 30% discount cannot be combined with other discounts.

CHARGERS MILITARY HEROES

During the first quarter, the Chargers will honor three service members as the Chargers Military Heroes of the Week. Gunnery Sergeant Albert Camacho joined the United States Marine Corps in 2002. He deployed to Iraq on two separate operations and conducted over thirty convoy security missions. He was wounded in action in November 2005 and was medically evacuated from Iraq. Upon rehabilitation he re-enlisted and is currently stationed at Camp Pendleton.

Staff Sergeant Dustin Holcomb served in the United States Army for seven years. Staff Sergeant Holcomb deployed to South Korea and Iraq where he saw some of the heaviest fighting in the region. Staff Sergeant Holcomb's military awards and recognitions include a Purple Heart, 3 Army Commendation Medals, and 5 Army Achievement Medals.

Sergeant Michael Woode served in the United States Marine Corps for nearly 10 years. Sergeant Woode deployed to, and saw action in, Iraq, Afghanistan, and Northern Africa. He trained in more than a dozen countries while attached to the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Sergeant Woode's personal military awards include the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, Combat Action Ribbon, Naval Unit Commendation, Good Conduct Medal, Operation Iraqi Freedom & Operation Enduring Freedom Campaign Medals, Global War on Terror and Global War on Terror Expeditionary Medals, and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Medal.

LET'S GET SOCIAL

The Chargers are encouraging fans attending or watching the game from home to share their excitement and post photos using the hashtag #ChargersTailgate. Fans who post photos using the #ChargersTailgate on Twitter and Instagram have a chance to be featured on the official Los Angeles Chargers website, Chargers.com. Fans around the world can join the conversation about Sunday's game by using #SFvsLAC.

GAMEDAY REMINDERS

  • Fans attending Sunday's game are reminded that only the following may be carried into NFL stadiums:
  • Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12" x 6" x 12." (Official NFL team logo clear plastic tote bags are available through club merchandise outlets or at nflshop.com).
  • One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar).
  • Small clutch bags, no larger than 4.5"x 6.5", with or without a handle or strap can be taken into the stadium with one of the clear plastic bag options.
  • An exception will be made for medically needed items after proper inspection at gate entrances.
  • Prohibited items include, but are not limited to: Purses larger than a clutch bag, strollers, sports balls, coolers, briefcases, backpacks, fanny packs, cinch bags, luggage of any kind, computer bags and camera      bags or any bag larger than the permissible size. StubHub Center prohibits the wearing of masks or costumes covering the face while passing through stadium security upon entry, on the concourse and at     all concession/merchandise locations. Masks or costumes covering the face may be worn, however, within the stadium bowl in the ticketed seating area. Additionally, costume pieces (e.g., shoulder pads or props) that do not conceal identity may be worn, but must pass through stadium metal detectors and are subject to further security screening.
  • Smoking is prohibited at StubHub Center. Refrain from smoking inside or near the stadium.

For fans driving to the game, the parking lot will open at 9:00 a.m., four hours before kickoff. Fans can follow @chargersgameday on Twitter for traffic and parking lot updates from the stadium.

CHARGERS WARN FANS TO BEWARE OF FRAUDULENT TICKETS

The Chargers and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department are warning fans to be mindful of the existence of an increased dispersal of fraudulent tickets. The Chargers stress that the only way to assure ticket authenticity is to purchase tickets directly through the team, Chargers.com, Ticketmaster or the NFL's official resale provider – NFL.com/TicketExchange. Tickets obtained from other sources run the risk of being counterfeit.

