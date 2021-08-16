NFL.com Rank Chargers Among Top Offenses in League

Adam Schein from NFL.com ranked the "NFL's top nine offenses in 2021". Below is what he said about the Bolts.
Chargers rank: 9
"Justin Herbert is simply dreamy. His first NFL season was record-setting. Year 2 will be better, especially after GM Tom Telesco brilliantly addressed the offensive line in free agency (Corey Linsley and Matt Feiler) and the draft (No. 13 overall pick Rashawn Slater).
"Herbert's weaponry isn't lacking, either. Keenan Allen is the most underrated star receiver in the game, while Mike Williams is a jump-ball wizard in a contract year. If Austin Ekeler enjoys better health luck this season, he's going to pile up scrimmage yards in droves."
