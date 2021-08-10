Top 10 Quotes From Day 11 of Training Camp 

Hear what the Bolts had to say after day 11 of Training Camp
1. Defensive Coordinator Renaldo Hill on the defense's development since the start of training camp:
"We knew that it would be a huge change for these guys from the scheme that they had been in, but these guys have embraced it from day one. There are a lot of adjustments, especially with the back-end guys. Playing in that shell coverage, there's not a lot of single-high [safety]. That took some time, but those guys were all in. They're starting to find their footing. You can see that they're starting to get a lot more comfortable back there."
2. Michael Davis on Head Coach Brandon Staley:
"He's younger than other coaches. He's very enthusiastic, very energetic. That's what you want in a head coach. You want a head coach who will always be involved in all aspects of the game; offense, defense and special teams. He is that coach. That's what you want"
3. Jalen Guyton on the wide receiver group:
"It's a lot of fun. Ever since I got here about a year and a half ago, I [make it] count, every day. I feel thankful I can be in this room with a group of men like this; [WRs] Keenan [Allen], Mike [Williams] and T-Billy [Tyron Johnson]. There's just so much to learn. There's a whole lot of game in the room. I'm thankful."
4. Renaldo Hill on players that stood out from Sunday's practice:
"[CB] Tevaughn Campbell. He really popped out on film. I thought that he was connected on a lot of the routes. I thought that he was in great position all day. He played calm and at peace. He wasn't rushed. He knows that he has a big engine. He knows that he has good size. He used all of those traits this past Sunday."
5. Jalen Guyton on the difference between QB Justin Herbert this year compared to last:
"He has a whole year of experience under his belt. Everything that comes from that, from a mental aspect to a physical aspect, and leadership. He feels more comfortable in the locker room. He's taken more command of the team. He's growing into himself and the leader that he's going to be. It's a beautiful thing to watch."
6. Michael Davis on if his role has grown:
"Yes. It's grown. [Former Chargers and current Raiders CB] Casey [Hayward Jr.] was the top man last year at corner. This year, I'm the top man at corner. I'm going to try to prove myself to be a top corner, as well."
7. Renaldo Hill on teaching 'principles before Xs and Os':
"It's the why. We wanted our guys to know the why. Everybody knows Cover 2, but why do we run it, and then, why do we run it this way? It gave those guys more insight from the front, to the linebacker group, to the back. It wasn't that we were missing a whole piece by just saying, 'Safeties, this is what you do. Corners, this is what you do.' Everybody saw it from the front all the way to the back on how we are going to do things and how we're going to execute it. We wanted to see how it could complement the front guys to the back. I think that he did a good job of that."
8. Jalen Guyton on the most significant lessons he's learned from WRs Keenan Allen and Mike Williams:
"Have a plan. Both Keenan and Mike have really taught me to go out there and have a plan for what you're going to do. Don't over-complicate things. Ultimately, play to your strong suits. Don't overcomplicate it, just do what you have to do."
9. Michael Davis on the defensive scheme and how it differs from others:
"It keeps the opposing quarterbacks on edge. They always have to think. In previous years, people always knew what we were in. Now, you never know what we're going to be in, depending upon the fronts, what the safeties are doing and where they're rotating, stuff like that. It's good for us on the back end."
10. Renaldo Hill on CB Michael Davis:
"A guy who continually wants to learn. He's very detailed in everything he does. [Secondary] Coach [Derrick] Ansley, he's giving him those tidbits and he's taking it right to practice. It's showing up immediately. You can see the growth from when he came in as a young guy. I've watched from afar, being on different teams, and you can see that he just continues to grow. It shows on the field, he's putting it to work. He's working on all of those details, those fine points, and he's making sure that it's executed in practice."
The Future is Here!
Secure your 2021 Season Ticket Memberships for only $100. Click here to learn more.