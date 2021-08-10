Top 10 Quotes From Day 11 of Training Camp 

7. Renaldo Hill on teaching 'principles before Xs and Os':

"It's the why. We wanted our guys to know the why. Everybody knows Cover 2, but why do we run it, and then, why do we run it this way? It gave those guys more insight from the front, to the linebacker group, to the back. It wasn't that we were missing a whole piece by just saying, 'Safeties, this is what you do. Corners, this is what you do.' Everybody saw it from the front all the way to the back on how we are going to do things and how we're going to execute it. We wanted to see how it could complement the front guys to the back. I think that he did a good job of that."