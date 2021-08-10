NFL.com Ranks Ekeler and Harris Among Top Undrafted Players in League 

Shaun O'Hara from NFL.com ranked the 'Top 10 undrafted players entering 2021 NFL season". Two Bolts cracked the top 10: Chris Harris and Austin Ekeler. Below is what O'Hara had to say about them:
Chris Harris rank: 7
"Harris was arguably one of the best cornerbacks in the league as a member of the No Fly Zone in Denver. He returns for his second season with the Chargers after missing seven games in 2020 with a foot injry. Under new head coach Brandon Staley, Harris is expected to play outside, in the slot and some strong safety. His experience should help rookie corner Asante Samuel Jr. in his development at the next level. The one-time All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowl selectee still has the ability to be effective, and he should be an important piece of a loaded defense in 2021."
Austin Ekeler rank: 2
"Everybody talks about Justin Herbert and his tremendous rookie season, and rightfully so, but Ekeler has been outstanding since taking over the full-time role in the backfield. While he's proven to be reliable on first and second down, his biggest strength is as a receiver out of the backfield -- an asset new Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi will love to use in his system. Ekeler's talent behind a retooled offensive line that added All-Pro center Corey Linsley, guard Matt Feiler and rookie tackle Rashawn Slater, one of the top O-linemen in this year's draft, should result in some big chunk plays for Los Angeles."
