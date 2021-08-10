Wide Receiver Competition Intensifies Before First Preseason Game 

"Top to bottom, since I've been in the NFL, this is the deepest receiving corps that I've ever been a part of, five years in the league," head coach Brandon Staley said on the depth of the wide receiver group. "[Defensive Coordinator] Renaldo Hill played defensive back in this league for 10 years and has been coaching for five years; there are a lot of guys to cover. I've said it, and I'm not saying for effect, I'm saying it because I mean it; when you go with [WRs] Keenan [Allen], Mike [Williams], T-Billy [Tyron Johnson], Jalen [Guyton], Josh Palmer, KJ Hill and J-Moore [Jason Moore]. I'm going to keep going. Those are all quality NFL players that I'm naming here. Those are all quality players. They're all showing what they can do. That competition is bringing out the best in them. I think that it's going to be a strength of our team, that receiver group."