Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Tom Telesco Delves into the Bolts' Offseason Plans, the AAF and More

Feb 13, 2019 at 04:06 PM
062918_Headshots_020
Hayley Elwood

Team Reporter

021319_Telesco_CMS

Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco made the rounds on the radio recently, appearing on both **“Petros & Money”** and **“Hardwick and Richards”** this week.

With the offseason in full swing, Telesco touched on a wide variety of topics on both shows including the Alliance of American Football (AAF), free agency, what he looks for when scouting quarterbacks and more.

"It's a league that we will certainly scout."

NFL football may be over, but gridiron Sundays remain thanks to AAF games. Telesco said he and his family are watching the games as he appreciates them from both the standpoint of a casual fan and also as a general manager. While the AAF isn't technically a developmental league, Telesco said he likes the fact that it gives players opportunities to continue to hone their craft. He also discussed how the Bolts front office will keep their eyes on AAF players just like they scout Arena and CFL talent:

"It's very viable from a developmental standpoint for players who are trying to get back into this league. I think it's very good for that; they get a chance to get paid to still play football and continue to learn their craft and get some great coaching…. I also think it's a great spot for development of coaches and front office personnel and even for athletic trainers, equipment men and even public relations; everything that touches a football team on a daily basis is a place they can go and work and get hands on experience…. As far as the Chargers are concerned, it's a league that we will certainly scout. Our guys will get out to different games and look at the tape…. They put a good group of staffs together; head coaches and GMs in that league, they all have NFL experience. And a lot of the front office workings and the people they hire, they know what they're doing. It's hard to put a league together from scratch, but to do it as quickly as they did, it was impressive."

How Joey Bosa Made His Mark on the Bolts at the Combine

According to Telesco, the Combine drills that we all see on TV rank as the least important piece of the puzzle the team gets on each player in Indianapolis. Instead, things like medical evaluations and interviews are a premium for him and his club. That being said, Telesco mentioned the fact that televising the on-field drills forces players to compete harder, and that competitive nature shows. Just ask him about a guy that stood out only three seasons ago:

"A lot of the stuff at the Combine that's really important to us, you don't even see. (Like) the medical evaluations, which everybody does, the psychological evaluations (and) all the interviews. That stuff is really important…obviously, the measurables and time data we receive, that's important. The on-field workouts, if you had to rank everything, that'd be towards the bottom. As far as running around the field around cones without pads or helmets on…. (But) I think players want to get out there and compete. That's one benefit of having every minute and every hour of the Combine shown on NFL Network…. The one thing I loved about Joey Bosa at the Combine, was he did every drill that was asked of him and he did them hard. He did them with a competitive mindset. Watching him work at the combine, he took it like it was a game, and that meant a lot to us when we were scouting him."

Why Quarterback is the Hardest Position to Evaluate…

Every year, Telesco gets asked if the Chargers will take a quarterback. And every year, he gives the same answer: it's always a possibility. With that said, on both radio shows this week, he explained that once again, the team is doing their homework on signal callers. However, he went more in-depth about what he and his staff look for in a QB, and why it's the most difficult position to assess:

_"That's a position you have to scout a little differently. There's a lot of work on the quarterbacks from the neck up that requires a lot of time and patience to do, but it's all the work we'll do…. Most of it is really intangible-based. Accuracy is up there with physical traits, but a lot of it is intangibles. You're the leader of the team. It's about character, preparation and leadership from that position. There are the physical aspects that go along with it too, but it's so much more than being big, strong, and having a rocket arm…. It's a difficult position to scout. It's a difficult position to play. It's why quarterbacks are the highest-paid players in our league. There's a lot that goes into it, and they're hard to find." _

What the Front Office is Working on Now…

Working in an NFL front office is a year-round job; however, Telesco discussed how with free agency opening in four weeks, he and his staff are busy mapping out their plan of attack come March 13.  In addition to potentially signing new Chargers, the team also focuses on taking care of their own. Ever since Telesco took the GM reins in 2013, he's stressed drafting, developing and re-signing players as the team's mantra:

"This month for us is a heavy planning period and really heavy getting into the nuts and bolts of free agency as far as what players will become free agents on the first day of the league year, which is the second week in March. There are still a handful of players who were released during the year who are available now. But a bulk of them will be available in mid-March, and that's what we're working on right now; meeting on that, trying to narrow things down, trying to see what players fit for us and who does not, and then what fits under the salary cap as well…. We have a little bit of room, but we also have a lot of our own players who we'd like to re-sign, and on top of that, maybe (give) some extensions for players who are here whose (contracts) aren't up this year. So, there's a lot of work that has to be done in the months of February and March that isn't even draft-related but is still really important to do."

Related Content

news

Chargers Mourn Passing of Former GM Bobby Beathard

Beathard spent 11 seasons as the Chargers GM from 1990 to 2000 and helped lead the franchise to Super Bowl XXIX

news

What You Need to Know About Free Agency

Free agency is right around the corner so there's no better time to get acclimated to the ins-and-outs than now.

news

What You Need to Know About Free Agency

Free agency is right around the corner so there's no better time to get acclimated to the ins-and-outs than now. Here's what you need to know.

news

Which Chargers are Unrestricted Free Agents in 2021?

As the Bolts prepare for 2021, take a look at the players who will be unrestricted free agents when their contracts expire in March.

news

The Night Austin Ekeler Made the Chargers

A standout performance in the 2017 preseason finale was the start Ekeler's rise to NFL stardom.

news

Nasir Adderley on Opportunities and "Not Taking Any Day for Granted" in 2020

"I'm prepared and I trust my preparation.  I'm confident wherever they want to put me."

news

Drue Tranquill: SoFi Stadium an 'Engineering Phenomena'

Take a look back at what the second-year linebacker had to say on "Chargers Weekly."

news

Breiden Fehoko on Dad's Influence & the Impact of "Uncle Junior" on His Family

The rookie nose tackle reflects on how his Polynesian culture "built on love and respect" has been a driving force for the bond between him and his dad.

news

With Week 1 Approaching, Chargers to Rely on Secondary Depth

A timetable has not yet been determined for All-Pro safety Derwin James' return to the field.

news

Rookies Get Taste of Chargers Football

"It seems like this offseason has been going on forever, so just having a chance to come out here and compete with my teammates has been a true blessing."

news

Tight End Donald Parham Jr. Looks to Bring Big-Play Ability to Bolts

The 6-foot-8, 260-pound tight end was dominant in the XFL.

news

SoFi Stadium Takes Center Stage for Social Justice

"The gorilla is out there. The gorilla is racism. It's there and we feel it. I've lived it all my life."

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign DL Nick Williams

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Nick Williams.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Six Members of 2023 Draft Class

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that the team has signed six players selected in the 2023 NFL Draft to rookie contracts — TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (No. 21 overall), Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (No. 85), TCU wide receiver Derius Davis (No. 125), Clemson offensive lineman Jordan McFadden (No. 156), Boise State defensive lineman Scott Matlock (No. 200) and TCU quarterback Max Duggan (No. 239).

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Undrafted Free Agents

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with the following undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft:

news

Los Angeles Chargers Select Tuipulotu and Henley on Day 2 of NFL Draft

The Bolts drafted Southern California outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (54th overall) and Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (85th overall), adding a pair of Los Angeles Area natives and 2022 first-team All-Pacific-12 selections.

news

Chargers Select Quentin Johnston in First Round of 2023 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers selected TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jalen Guyton

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Jalen Guyton.

news

Chargers Add To 2023 Coaching Staff, Promote Two Coaches

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the hirings of Assistant Secondary Coach Will Harris and Offensive Assistant Phil Serchia. In addition, Mike Hiestand will transition to the defensive side of the ball as a Front Seven Specialist and John Timu will be the Assistant Defensive Line Coach.

video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in Madden 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox go head-to-head in a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two Chargers defensive linemen, Joseph-Day's Bolts led by Justin Herbert or Fox's random choice, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Will Clapp

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed center/guard Will Clapp.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Kemon Hall

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Kemon Hall.

news

Chargers Agree to Terms with Donald Parham, Jr. and J.K. Scott

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with tight end Donald Parham, Jr., and punter J.K. Scott.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Morgan Fox

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed defensive lineman Morgan Fox.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Easton Stick

The Los Angeles Chargers today re-signed quarterback Easton Stick.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Trey Pipkins III

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with tackle Trey Pipkins III on a multi-year contract.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Tender Cameron Dicker and Foster Sarell

The Los Angeles Chargers today tendered kicker Cameron Dicker as an exclusive rights free agent and signed tackle Foster Sarell.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign All-Pro Linebacker Eric Kendricks

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Eric Kendricks to a multi-year contract.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 12 Players to Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed the following 12 players to Reserve/Future free agent contracts. 11 of the players finished the 2022 season on the team's practice squad.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Jaguars Wild Card Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday at 5:15pm at TIAA Bank Stadium for the AFC Wild Card Game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Denver Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 1:25pm at Empowerfield at Mile High.

video

All In: Episode 9 | Have Pads, Will Hit

On the ninth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on how the Chargers clinched their first playoff spot since 2018. Take a deep dive into the defensive resurgence that powered this postseason push, including how the Bolts stymied two of the most explosive offenses in the league.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Rams Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Colts Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Indianapolis Colts on Monday at 5:15pm at Lucas Oil Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Tre' McKitty vs. Kenneth Murray, Jr. in F1 2021

On this edition of Let's Play, tight end Tre' McKitty and linebacker face off in a race of F1 2021. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

All In: Episode 8 | The Ultimate Competitor

On the eighth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the Chargers young quarterback, Justin Herbert, and learn how his competitive drive has translated to clutch, highlight-worthy plays his whole career, including the Bolts recent win over the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 8

In the latest episode of ALL IN: Season 2 we take a look at the driving force behind the Chargers offense, quarterback Justin Herbert. Episode 8 of All IN is out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Dolphins Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Miami Dolphins for prime time clash on Sunday Night Football.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:25pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 7 | On The Edge

On the seventh episode of ALL IN Season 2, learn about Khalil Mack's journey to the Chargers and his fight to prove his doubters wrong as the veteran edge rusher holds down the Bolts defense after Joey Bosa is sidelined with a groin injury.

video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in NHL 22

On this edition of Let's Play, defensive linemen Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox face off in NHL 22. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

Latest News
Advertising