Tom Telesco Delves into the Bolts' Offseason Plans, the AAF and More

"This month for us is a heavy planning period and really heavy getting into the nuts and bolts of free agency as far as what players will become free agents on the first day of the league year, which is the second week in March. There are still a handful of players who were released during the year who are available now. But a bulk of them will be available in mid-March, and that's what we're working on right now; meeting on that, trying to narrow things down, trying to see what players fit for us and who does not, and then what fits under the salary cap as well…. We have a little bit of room, but we also have a lot of our own players who we'd like to re-sign, and on top of that, maybe (give) some extensions for players who are here whose (contracts) aren't up this year. So, there's a lot of work that has to be done in the months of February and March that isn't even draft-related but is still really important to do."