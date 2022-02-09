5 Things To Know About Tom Arth

Set 18 records as a quarterback at John Carroll

During his high school days at Saint Ignatious High School in Cleveland, Arth took over as starter during the1998 season. That season he threw for over 2,000 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Arth carried over his success on the gridiron to the collegiate level during his time at John Carroll University. In his junior and senior season, Arth earned unanimous All-American honors. During the 2002 season, Arth guided the Blue Streaks to a 12-2 season and led the team to the program's first ever NCAA Division III Semi-Final game. Over the course of four years, Arth managed to set 18 records including passing yards (10,457) and touchdowns (49).