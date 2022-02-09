5 Things To Know About Tom Arth

Brandon Staley and Arth reunite in Los Angeles
The two Ohio natives reunite as coaches for the second time in their careers and for the first time in the NFL. Brandon Staley served as John Carroll's defensive coordinator/secondary coach while Arth was the Blue Streaks head coach (2013-2016). The two now join forces once again five seasons later.
Making the jump from college to the NFL as a coach
Arth returned to his Alma Mater in John Carroll to start his career as a coach in 2010. Arth started off as co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach and assistant recruiting coordinator from 2010-2012. He then was promoted to head coach at John Carroll, where he was named the Ohio Athletic Conference Coach of the Year in 2013 and 2016. In 2016, Arth also led John Carroll to an Ohio Athletic Conference title.
After two more head coaching roles at Chattanooga (2017-2018) and Akron (2019-2021), Arth now makes the jump to the NFL as the Chargers new pass game specialist for the 2022 season.
Set 18 records as a quarterback at John Carroll
During his high school days at Saint Ignatious High School in Cleveland, Arth took over as starter during the1998 season. That season he threw for over 2,000 yards and 24 touchdowns.
Arth carried over his success on the gridiron to the collegiate level during his time at John Carroll University. In his junior and senior season, Arth earned unanimous All-American honors. During the 2002 season, Arth guided the Blue Streaks to a 12-2 season and led the team to the program's first ever NCAA Division III Semi-Final game. Over the course of four years, Arth managed to set 18 records including passing yards (10,457) and touchdowns (49).
Throughout his professional career, Arth played for seven teams including two NFL teams. Arth joined the Indianapolis Colts in 2003 and served as Peyton Manning's backup quarterback for three seasons. He then went on to play for teams in the NFL Europe league and was on the Green Bay Packers preseason team in 2006.
Was on the Colts with Chargers general manager Tom Telesco
Arth also spent time with Chargers general manager Tom Telesco at the Indianapolis Colts. At the time Telesco was a pro scout for the Colts and was promoted to director of pro scouting in 2004. Telesco had a chance to work with Arth and follow him throughout his coaching career.
Here's what Telesco told gozips.com when Arth was hired at Akron:
"I had a chance to see Tom Arth on a daily basis when he was a quarterback with the Colts and have followed his coaching career thereafter. Tom has the unique ability to combine his knowledge of football with his understanding of how to build a winning culture. He possesses all the traits you look for in a leader."
Founded the Cleveland Passing Academy in 2008
Arth created the Tom Arth Passing Academy in 2008 to provide training and coaching to youth football players. The academy included 7-on7 games, agility drills, on-field instruction and more.
Bolt Up for 2022!
Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.