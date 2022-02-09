Chargers Hire Tom Arth as Pass Game Specialist

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced the addition of Pass Game Specialist Tom Arth to Head Coach Brandon Staley's coaching staff for the upcoming 2022 season. Arth will serve as an NFL coach for the first time after spending the last nine seasons as a head coach at the collegiate level.

Arth most recently served as the head coach at Akron. Before leading the Zips from 2019-21, the Cleveland native was the head coach at Chattanooga for two seasons (2017-18).

Arth coached seven years at his alma mater, John Carroll, including the last four (2013-16) as head coach. In four years leading the program, he posted a 40-8 record, including a 32-4 conference mark. Arth twice earned Ohio Athletic Conference Coach of the Year honors (2013, '16) and led the Blue Streaks to an OAC title in 2016, the school's first outright conference title in over 25 years. He is reunited with Staley, who served as defensive coordinator/secondary coach on Arth's staff at John Carroll for three seasons (2013, '15-16).

Prior to being named head coach, Arth held the role of co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach/assistant recruiting coordinator at John Carroll after serving as the program's director of football operations.