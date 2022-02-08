Why Asante Samuel Jr. is a 'True No. 1 Corner' in the NFL

Trapasso on CB Asante Samuel Jr. and WR Joshua Palmer

"First off, I'm the perfect guy to have on because I had Asante Samuel [Jr.] with a first-round grade last year and when he was available in Round 2 and when the Chargers picked him I thought it was a tremendous selection. For him to play under 400 snaps and have 11 pass break-ups and two interceptions, that just speaks to the type of playmaker that he can be in the NFL and truly the type of player he was at Florida State. If Asante Samuel [Jr.] was probably an inch and a half taller, he would have been locked inside the top 20 but his film: how twitchy he is, his ball skills, his deceptive speed, I think projects him to be a true No. 1 corner.