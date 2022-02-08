Why Asante Samuel Jr. is a 'True No. 1 Corner' in the NFL

On the latest episode of Chargers Weekly presented by YouTube TV, Matt "Money" Smith and Chris Hayre are joined by CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso to discuss potential options for the Bolts in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Trapasso also shared his thoughts on a few of the Chargers' rookies from last season. Download and subscribe to the Chargers Podcast Network wherever you listen to podcasts. A couple of highlights are below.
Trapasso on CB Asante Samuel Jr. and WR Joshua Palmer
"First off, I'm the perfect guy to have on because I had Asante Samuel [Jr.] with a first-round grade last year and when he was available in Round 2 and when the Chargers picked him I thought it was a tremendous selection. For him to play under 400 snaps and have 11 pass break-ups and two interceptions, that just speaks to the type of playmaker that he can be in the NFL and truly the type of player he was at Florida State. If Asante Samuel [Jr.] was probably an inch and a half taller, he would have been locked inside the top 20 but his film: how twitchy he is, his ball skills, his deceptive speed, I think projects him to be a true No. 1 corner.
"... And to reel it back to the Senior Bowl, Josh Palmer stood out last year in Mobile and at Tennessee he was that underneath, intermediate and down-the-field target for the Volunteers. The quarterback play wasn't very good. I think that's what kind of led to him sinking to the third round. But to only have one drop as a rookie on 49 targets speaks volumes to the concentration that he has. I thought he separated [and] occasionally hit the big play very well."
