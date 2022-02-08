Beat Writers Roundtable: 2022 Key Position or Unit to Watch

"When I went back and looked through this season to come up with an answer for what happened here, the Chargers were top-five in every single statistical category offensively…however you look at it, this was one of the best offenses in football. Defensively they were [not good.] They could not get off the field on third down, a lot of that was run defense. They weren't good enough in coverage, they didn't get enough pass rush … They need talent defensively, so it needs to be a full-fledged investment on that side of the ball so [head coach] Brandon Staley's scheme can come to life and actually express itself, to use his own term … That's where the focus has to be. It's adding defensive linemen, it's adding an edge rusher, it's adding a nickel corner, it's adding safety depth … That's how this team makes the playoffs next year, it's by improving significantly on defensive and maintaining this level of offense. That's the recipe." – Daniel Popper, The Athletic