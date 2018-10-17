Titans Worried About Chargers Bringing the Heat

But the defense isn't the only thing the coach knows his team needs to be on the look out for. There's also the eruptive Chargers offense, which racked up a net total 449 yards last week. 246 of those yards came through rushing, led by two talented running backs in Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler.

"They have probably close to 50 or 45 explosive plays running and throwing the ball between them," Vrabel said about the duo. "That's something that's not easy. They probably have 35 of the 62 explosive plays, and a lot of those are in the run game. Some are in the pass game. You've seen Ekeler get downfield, catch a ball 20, 30 yards from the line of scrimmage (and) seen Gordon catch it near the line of scrimmage and turn it into 20 yards. Two explosive guys. Both guys are comfortable with the ball in their hand. They do a good job of catching it, and Philip certainly looks for them."

However, Tennessee has a solid defense, noted Head Coach Anthony Lynn, and will make the Chargers offense work even harder.