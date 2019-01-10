Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Tight End Intrigue Abounds in Bolts vs. Pats Battle

Jan 10, 2019 at 01:32 PM
Henne_Ricky
Ricky Henne

Managing Editor

011019_TEs_CMS

On one side is the NFL's all-time tight end touchdown leader, a surefire Hall of Famer still making an impact in his 16th season. He'll be joined this week by one of the league's top TE weapons who'll be making his season debut after tearing his ACL back in May.

Meanwhile, on the other side is the most dominant tight end of the past decade who has been one of the league's biggest mismatches from the moment he entered the NFL.

Yes, tight end intrigue abounds in the Divisional Round with Antonio Gates and Hunter Henry set to suit up for the Bolts and Rob Gronkowski lacing up his cleats for the Patriots.

Overall, it's clear each side has the utmost respect for the opposition's playmakers.

Just listen to what Patriots' Head Coach Bill Belichick had to say when asked about Gates.

Number 85's role may be different at this stage of his career, but the 38-year-old still comes through when his team needs a big play. That was certainly the case last week in the Chargers' 23-17 Wild Card win over the Baltimore Ravens. Not only did he tie for the team lead with four catches for 35 yards, but he was a top target for Philip Rivers on the money down when they needed to move the chains.

"He's had an incredible career," Belichick said. "He's still so hard to cover. He's got very good quickness, obviously great hands. Very good quickness at the top of his routes. He creates separation and can use his size and his length and his hands. He's never covered, really. No matter where the defender is, there's a place where you can put the ball where he can get it and the defender can't. Philip does a real good job of placing the ball there and Gates can certainly shield the defenders off and make big plays. He's an athletic guy with a strong athletic catch and can always play for a few extra yards or make somebody miss with his quickness. He's quicker than what you think he is and is a very athletic guy and he's had a tremendous, tremendous career. I'll be glad when he hangs them up. We won't have to cover him."

While Belichick may look forward to the day Gates retires, Rivers explained how grateful he is to have one more shot at it with his longtime teammate by his side.

"You look last week, he's obviously still contributing," he noted. "He's been an awesome teammate in the locker room and on the field. So, it is exciting. (When) we found out he was coming back (again this season, the playoffs) was one of the things we talked about. We have a chance. We've got one last shot at it, and here we are."

Meanwhile, perhaps the biggest wild card this week is Hunter Henry.

The third-year tight end was added to the active roster on Monday, making him eligible to play for the first time this season after tearing his ACL early in OTAs. No one knows what to expect from the 24-year-old, and Head Coach Anthony Lynn intimated several times in recent weeks that if Henry did make it back, he'd likely be on some sort of pitch count.

So, how are the Pats preparing for Henry?

"Like we always do," Belichick said. "How they utilize him - that'll be up to them, but he's a very talented player. He's got great receiving skills. He's a threat in the passing game to go along with their other threats in the passing game at receiver, tight end and running back. It gives them another weapon with a great quarterback who can use all of his weapons at all of the positions. Yeah, it's another brick on the pile that we'll have to deal with."

There's nothing the Chargers would like more than to see a vintage Hunter Henry performance, but as Offensive Coordinator Ken Whisenhunt explained, it's important to temper expectations.

Bolts Begin Prep for Patriots

Browse through the top practice photos as the Chargers get ready for Sunday's divisional playoff game in New England.

Los Angeles Chargers practice at Hoag Performance Center on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.
1 / 46

Los Angeles Chargers practice at Hoag Performance Center on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers practice at Hoag Performance Center on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.
2 / 46

Los Angeles Chargers practice at Hoag Performance Center on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers practice at Hoag Performance Center on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.
3 / 46

Los Angeles Chargers practice at Hoag Performance Center on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers practice at Hoag Performance Center on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.
4 / 46

Los Angeles Chargers practice at Hoag Performance Center on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers practice at Hoag Performance Center on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.
5 / 46

Los Angeles Chargers practice at Hoag Performance Center on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers practice at Hoag Performance Center on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.
6 / 46

Los Angeles Chargers practice at Hoag Performance Center on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers practice at Hoag Performance Center on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.
7 / 46

Los Angeles Chargers practice at Hoag Performance Center on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers practice at Hoag Performance Center on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.
8 / 46

Los Angeles Chargers practice at Hoag Performance Center on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers practice at Hoag Performance Center on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.
9 / 46

Los Angeles Chargers practice at Hoag Performance Center on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers practice at Hoag Performance Center on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.
10 / 46

Los Angeles Chargers practice at Hoag Performance Center on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers practice at Hoag Performance Center on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.
11 / 46

Los Angeles Chargers practice at Hoag Performance Center on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers practice at Hoag Performance Center on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.
12 / 46

Los Angeles Chargers practice at Hoag Performance Center on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers practice at Hoag Performance Center on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.
13 / 46

Los Angeles Chargers practice at Hoag Performance Center on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers practice at Hoag Performance Center on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.
14 / 46

Los Angeles Chargers practice at Hoag Performance Center on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers practice at Hoag Performance Center on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.
15 / 46

Los Angeles Chargers practice at Hoag Performance Center on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers practice at Hoag Performance Center on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.
16 / 46

Los Angeles Chargers practice at Hoag Performance Center on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers practice at Hoag Performance Center on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.
17 / 46

Los Angeles Chargers practice at Hoag Performance Center on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers practice at Hoag Performance Center on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.
18 / 46

Los Angeles Chargers practice at Hoag Performance Center on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers practice at Hoag Performance Center on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.
19 / 46

Los Angeles Chargers practice at Hoag Performance Center on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers practice at Hoag Performance Center on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.
20 / 46

Los Angeles Chargers practice at Hoag Performance Center on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers practice at Hoag Performance Center on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.
21 / 46

Los Angeles Chargers practice at Hoag Performance Center on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers practice at Hoag Performance Center on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.
22 / 46

Los Angeles Chargers practice at Hoag Performance Center on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers practice at Hoag Performance Center on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.
23 / 46

Los Angeles Chargers practice at Hoag Performance Center on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers practice at Hoag Performance Center on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.
24 / 46

Los Angeles Chargers practice at Hoag Performance Center on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.

Los Angeles Chargers practice at Hoag Performance Center on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.
25 / 46

Los Angeles Chargers practice at Hoag Performance Center on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers practice at Hoag Performance Center on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.
26 / 46

Los Angeles Chargers practice at Hoag Performance Center on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers practice at Hoag Performance Center on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.
27 / 46

Los Angeles Chargers practice at Hoag Performance Center on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers practice at Hoag Performance Center on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.
28 / 46

Los Angeles Chargers practice at Hoag Performance Center on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers practice at Hoag Performance Center on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.
29 / 46

Los Angeles Chargers practice at Hoag Performance Center on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers practice at Hoag Performance Center on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.
30 / 46

Los Angeles Chargers practice at Hoag Performance Center on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers practice at Hoag Performance Center on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.
31 / 46

Los Angeles Chargers practice at Hoag Performance Center on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers practice at Hoag Performance Center on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.
32 / 46

Los Angeles Chargers practice at Hoag Performance Center on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers practice at Hoag Performance Center on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.
33 / 46

Los Angeles Chargers practice at Hoag Performance Center on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers practice at Hoag Performance Center on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.
34 / 46

Los Angeles Chargers practice at Hoag Performance Center on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers practice at Hoag Performance Center on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.
35 / 46

Los Angeles Chargers practice at Hoag Performance Center on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers practice at Hoag Performance Center on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.
36 / 46

Los Angeles Chargers practice at Hoag Performance Center on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers practice at Hoag Performance Center on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.
37 / 46

Los Angeles Chargers practice at Hoag Performance Center on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers practice at Hoag Performance Center on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.
38 / 46

Los Angeles Chargers practice at Hoag Performance Center on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers practice at Hoag Performance Center on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.
39 / 46

Los Angeles Chargers practice at Hoag Performance Center on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers practice at Hoag Performance Center on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.
40 / 46

Los Angeles Chargers practice at Hoag Performance Center on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers practice at Hoag Performance Center on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.
41 / 46

Los Angeles Chargers practice at Hoag Performance Center on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers practice at Hoag Performance Center on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.
42 / 46

Los Angeles Chargers practice at Hoag Performance Center on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers practice at Hoag Performance Center on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.
43 / 46

Los Angeles Chargers practice at Hoag Performance Center on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers practice at Hoag Performance Center on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.
44 / 46

Los Angeles Chargers practice at Hoag Performance Center on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers practice at Hoag Performance Center on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.
45 / 46

Los Angeles Chargers practice at Hoag Performance Center on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers practice at Hoag Performance Center on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.
46 / 46

Los Angeles Chargers practice at Hoag Performance Center on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 in Costa Mesa, CA.

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

In fact, there's still no guarantee he'll be active come game day.

"I hope it is (the same old Hunter)," he said. "I don't know that you can say that after having been off for this whole time, to go right into a game and say same old Hunter, but if there was somebody that could do that, he could be the guy. I'll tell you what, you just have so much respect for how hard he's worked to get back. You can tell and you can see it out there on the practice field. He loves the game. Whatever happens, I hope for him because of how hard he's worked, he gets the opportunity to do that."

And then there's Gronk, who has dominated the position like no other in recent years. The Patriots' superstar also has a penchant for raising his game when the stakes are at their highest.

"I'm expecting Gronk to be Gronk," Lynn said bluntly. "It's playoff time. He shows up."

While he had only four catches in New England's final three games, the Chargers know they must be aware of his whereabouts at all times. The 6-6, 286-pound behemoth is a matchup nightmare who ranked third on the team with 47 catches for 682 yards and three touchdowns despite missing three games.

So, it goes without saying that the Bolts will have their hands full come Sunday.

"(He's) very challenging," Defensive Coordinator Gus Bradley said. "I think you have to have great awareness where he is, but even if you have awareness where he is, he still makes plays. His length, his catch radius; he's been doing it for a long time. He's one of those players that they're on the same page (with the quarterback). He's a go-to guy for them in critical situations. A lot of tight ends you have awareness where they are, (but) we've really got to hone in on where he's at."

Win the Trip of a Lifetime

The Los Angeles Chargers want to celebrate our fans and say thank you. Enter to win a trip to Super Bowl LIII. See official rules for details. No purchase necessary.

Related Content

news

What You Need to Know About Free Agency

Free agency is right around the corner so there's no better time to get acclimated to the ins-and-outs than now.

news

What You Need to Know About Free Agency

Free agency is right around the corner so there's no better time to get acclimated to the ins-and-outs than now. Here's what you need to know.

news

Which Chargers are Unrestricted Free Agents in 2021?

As the Bolts prepare for 2021, take a look at the players who will be unrestricted free agents when their contracts expire in March.

news

Joey Bosa Nominated for 2020 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Each NFL team nominates one of its players for the award, which recognizes players around the league who exemplify outstanding sportsmanship on the field.

news

The Night Austin Ekeler Made the Chargers

A standout performance in the 2017 preseason finale was the start Ekeler's rise to NFL stardom.

news

Nasir Adderley on Opportunities and "Not Taking Any Day for Granted" in 2020

"I'm prepared and I trust my preparation.  I'm confident wherever they want to put me."

news

Drue Tranquill: SoFi Stadium an 'Engineering Phenomena'

Take a look back at what the second-year linebacker had to say on "Chargers Weekly."

news

Breiden Fehoko on Dad's Influence & the Impact of "Uncle Junior" on His Family

The rookie nose tackle reflects on how his Polynesian culture "built on love and respect" has been a driving force for the bond between him and his dad.

news

With Week 1 Approaching, Chargers to Rely on Secondary Depth

A timetable has not yet been determined for All-Pro safety Derwin James' return to the field.

news

Rookies Get Taste of Chargers Football

"It seems like this offseason has been going on forever, so just having a chance to come out here and compete with my teammates has been a true blessing."

news

Tight End Donald Parham Jr. Looks to Bring Big-Play Ability to Bolts

The 6-foot-8, 260-pound tight end was dominant in the XFL.

news

SoFi Stadium Takes Center Stage for Social Justice

"The gorilla is out there. The gorilla is racism. It's there and we feel it. I've lived it all my life."

From Our Partners

video

Uncle Ardy at SoFi Stadium

Uncle Ardy from Pirnia Law Group shows off his Chargers buses that can be seen around SoFi Stadium on gameday.

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.

video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:25pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 7 | On The Edge

On the seventh episode of ALL IN Season 2, learn about Khalil Mack's journey to the Chargers and his fight to prove his doubters wrong as the veteran edge rusher holds down the Bolts defense after Joey Bosa is sidelined with a groin injury.

video

Let's Play: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs Morgan Fox in NHL 22

On this edition of Let's Play, defensive linemen Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox face off in NHL 22. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 7

Get an inside look into what makes Khalil Mack one of the greatest EDGE rushers in the NFL on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Cardinals Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 1:05pm at State Farm Stadium.

video

Let's Play: Zion Johnson vs. Jamaree Salyer in NBA 2K21

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Zion Johnson & Jamaree Salyer go head-to-head in a game of NBA 2K21. See who wins the matchup between the two Chargers rookies. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Chiefs vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs for Sunday Night Football in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.

video

All In: Episode 6 | No Flinch

On the sixth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go all-access on the LA Chargers' gritty 2022 season as they power through a slew of injuries to a 5-3 record and the mentality Head Coach Brandon Staley has instilled in his team.

video

Trailer: All In Season 2, Episode 6

Follow the Chargers' resilient journey through the adversity of their 2022 season so far on the latest episode of All In Season 2, out now.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs 49ers Hype Video

The Chargers visit the 49ers for a primetime battle on Sunday Night Football.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Sebastian Joseph-Day vs. Shawne Merriman

Do you think you can win in a fight against Mike Tyson? If the WWE called you to perform at Wrestlemania would you go? On this episode we get to find out more with Shawne Merriman and Sebastian Joseph-Day over a game of Between 2 Kegs, presented by Bud Light

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Falcons Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Keelan Doss to Active Roster; Place Donald Parham Jr. on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Keelan Doss to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed tight end Donald Parham Jr., on Reserve/Injured. In addition, Los Angeles activated kicker Cameron Dicker and cornerback Kemon Hall from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jeremiah Attaochu; Place J.C. Jackson on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu. In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback J.C. Jackson on Reserve/Injured.

video

Let's Play: DeAndre Carter vs. Gerald Everett in Madden 23

On the latest edition of Let's Play, DeAndre Carter & Gerald Everett go head-to-head for a game of Madden 23. See who wins the matchup between these two LA Chargers playmakers. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Seahawks vs Chargers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7 at SoFi Stadium.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Michael Bandy to Active Roster; Place Joshua Kelley on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Michael Bandy to the active roster from the team's practice squad and placed running back Joshua Kelley on Reserve/Injured. The team also elevated kicker Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

All In: Episode 5 | The Breaking Point

On the fifth episode of ALL IN Season 2, go behind running back Joshua Kelley's emergence as the complementary back to RB1 Austin Ekeler and how the Chargers kickstarted their run game after the first three weeks of the season.

video

Let's Play: Breiden Fehoko vs. Christian Covington in NHL 22

On the latest edition of Let's Play, Breiden Fehoko & Christian Covington go head-to-head for a game of NHL 22. See who wins the matchup between these two LA Chargers defensive ends. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Broncos Hype Video

The Chargers return home for a primetime clash with the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Michael Bandy and Foster Sarell

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Michael Bandy and tackle Foster Sarell from the practice squad for Monday's game.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Kyle Van Noy vs. Shawne Merriman

On the second episode of season two of Between 2 Kegs, Kyle Van Noy goes lights out against Shawne Merriman in pong. From the worst advice Shawne ever got on the field to a story from Kyle's days on the Patriots: Belichick vs Gronk, find out who takes the win in Between 2 Kegs powered by Bud Light.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Michael Bandy and Taylor Bertolet

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Michael Bandy and kicker Taylor Bertolet from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Browns Hype Video

The Chargers travel to First Energy Stadium to take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 5.

video

All In: Episode 4 | Chosen

On the fourth episode of ALL IN Season 2, follow second-year cornerback Asante Samuel, Jr.'s journey to and through the NFL, from his roots in Florida football, his marquee matchup vs elite wide receiver Davante Adams in Week 1, and the relentless mentality he brings to every snap.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Michael Bandy

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Michael Bandy from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Texans Hype Video

The Chargers hit the road to take on the Houston Texans in Week 4.

video

Between 2 Kegs: Mike Williams vs. Shawne Merriman

On the premiere of season two of Between 2 Kegs, Shawne faces off against Mike Williams. Watch to see who wins as they talk about Mike's most memorable parties at Clemson, the story of the first time Merriman hit LT at practice his rookie year, and more. Powered by Bud Light.

news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Tight End Richard Rodgers

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated tight end Richard Rodgers from the practice squad for Sunday's game. The team also downgraded tight end Donald Parham Jr., to doutbtful.

Latest News
Advertising