Tight End Intrigue Abounds in Bolts vs. Pats Battle

In fact, there's still no guarantee he'll be active come game day.

"I hope it is (the same old Hunter)," he said. "I don't know that you can say that after having been off for this whole time, to go right into a game and say same old Hunter, but if there was somebody that could do that, he could be the guy. I'll tell you what, you just have so much respect for how hard he's worked to get back. You can tell and you can see it out there on the practice field. He loves the game. Whatever happens, I hope for him because of how hard he's worked, he gets the opportunity to do that."

And then there's Gronk, who has dominated the position like no other in recent years. The Patriots' superstar also has a penchant for raising his game when the stakes are at their highest.

"I'm expecting Gronk to be Gronk," Lynn said bluntly. "It's playoff time. He shows up."

While he had only four catches in New England's final three games, the Chargers know they must be aware of his whereabouts at all times. The 6-6, 286-pound behemoth is a matchup nightmare who ranked third on the team with 47 catches for 682 yards and three touchdowns despite missing three games.

So, it goes without saying that the Bolts will have their hands full come Sunday.

"(He's) very challenging," Defensive Coordinator Gus Bradley said. "I think you have to have great awareness where he is, but even if you have awareness where he is, he still makes plays. His length, his catch radius; he's been doing it for a long time. He's one of those players that they're on the same page (with the quarterback). He's a go-to guy for them in critical situations. A lot of tight ends you have awareness where they are, (but) we've really got to hone in on where he's at."

