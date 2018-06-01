The Young WR Turning Heads at OTAs

"He's looking good. (He's a) young guy who did well on special teams last year. We kept him on practice squad all year (and) he knows the system so he's playing fast, very confident…. He's making plays. He's going to have a chance to make the roster."

That's what Head Coach Anthony Lynn had to say about Artavis Scott earlier this week, praising the young wideout who joined the Chargers last season as an undrafted rookie free agent.

As Clemson's all-time leading receptions receiver, Scott expected big things in 2017. But then, the unexpected happened.

Although he impressed during training camp and the preseason, Scott didn't make the team's 53-man roster. He ended up spending the entire season on the Bolts' practice squad, never being called up to see regular-game action.

"Last year was a humbling experience coming from being a young kid and always playing," Scott said. "You don't really expect (not to). I love to play, and it was tough. But I feel much more confident heading into this year. It was humbling. I just got to see how the older guys watched and approached different things. It definitely helped me for year two."

So, what has Scott learned from the Chargers' veterans?

"I learned that it's a process. Everybody goes about certain things in different ways, and looking at things from their point of view…. I watch them. I love to watch Keenan (Allen), obviously. Everybody wants to watch him. Then I see Geremy Davis, and I know he's fought and to see how he got to this point from the practice squad. I know it's going to come eventually (for me) so I'm just keeping my head down and fighting every day."

Scott describes Davis as his "big brother". As he attested, Davis knows what it's like to be in Scott's shoes. Having bounced around between practice squads and active rosters, he's never let the adversity deter him, and is now using his personal experiences as teaching moments for Scott.

"I've definitely been doing a lot this year, just trying to be a service to him in a big brother role," Davis said. "I'm trying to instill everything in him in terms of his faith and things on the football field. I've seen Artavis definitely grow a lot from last year to this point and I want to continue to see him grow. At the same time, he helps me out a lot with a lot of things, too. I think we take pieces of our game from each other."

"I feel like he's taken me under his wing," Scott added. "He's kept me accountable for things that I try to set my goals to. He holds me accountable, as I do for him. He's like my big brother. He's always on me when I need him, and he'll text me every once in a while going through Bible verses. He keeps me on my faith and keeps my head clear. Just like last year, when I was going through (adversity), he was the one who was telling me I'm good, everyone has a plan and God's going to make it happen."

Having a chance to make the roster is what Scott has his sights set on for 2018. He said he feels more confident heading into year two, placing an emphasis on finishing plays and becoming more cerebral with the game. He knows it won't be easy, but he's attacking this offseason with a fresh mindset, ready to see his goal become a reality.