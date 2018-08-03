The Wide Receiver Thriving Under the Radar

Ultimately, Davis doesn't care about making headlines; he cares about cementing his spot on the roster.

"It doesn't (faze me)," he said about flying under the radar. "Mainly, I'm just leaning on my faith more than anything right now. These are talented guys (that) help me up my play. I think I've made some good plays. Since training camp, there are little things I can fix, but I think I've made a decent amount of plays and it's catching the coaches' eyes. But I've got to continue to focus on one day at a time and continue to lean on my faith. Just go out there with confidence and believe in my talents."

That doesn't mean it's been easy for Davis, who admits battling for a spot year in and year out can be an emotional roller coaster.

"It's a test of my faith," he admitted. "I'm happy I have the support of friends, and brothers like Tyrell, who keeps my head up. We always support another. He's always keeping my head in it. So like I said, if anything, I've just had to continue to lean on my faith, come out here and play with confidence. Put good stuff on film and let it all fall from there."

While he may not be a household name around the country, the Bolts know just how valuable Davis is to the team. Not only is he a big-bodied wideout capable of making the contested catch, he is an outstanding downfield blocker who frees up the running backs for explosive plays. He's also a valuable special teams contributor, which is why you can usually spot him within spitting distance of Special Teams Coordinator/Assistant Head Coach George Stewart at practice.

Simply put, Davis knows he needs to prove his worth in several ways in order to force his way onto the field. Still, he's first and foremost a wide receiver, which is why he's studied others around the league with a similar physique in order to improve his game.

"I watch a lot of film," he said. "I watch a lot of Julio (Jones). Demaryius Thomas; a lot of the big sized receivers because you can take pieces of their game and put it into mine. No way am I saying I'm Demaryius Thomas or Julio Jones, but I'm also a student of the game and I think that's why my smarts elevate my level of play. I try my best to implement that out here on the field, and try those things out in one-on-ones."

It's what Davis says next that's a coach's dream.

In the same breath in which he talks about how he attacks his role as a receiver, he stresses the importance of the less glamorous aspects of his role.

"It's huge to block downfield. If I can spring Melvin (Gordon) or Austin Ekeler or other receivers for a touchdown, I did my part in helping us score points or get yards. It's all about being a teammate and helping your brothers. And that's why I'm always in Coach Stewart's ear. I'm adding more, and learning to play wing now on punts, too. I just have to focus on showing I can do everything. I've just been showing that, and showing my persistence and willingness to do whatever is needed."