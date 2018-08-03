The Wide Receiver Thriving Under the Radar

Perhaps no position on the Chargers roster has better depth than wide receiver.
In fact, it's pretty ridiculous just how deep the talent runs at wideout, which is why they've been the talk of training camp.
From established vets like Keenan Allen, Tyrell Williams and Travis Benjamin to young additions brought in the last two years like Mike Williams, Artavis Scott and Dylan Cantrell, not a day has gone by without fans and media members lauding the group.
Then there's Geremy Davis s a 6-3, 217-pound wideout who is as solid as they come.
A former sixth-round pick of Giants in 2015, he appeared in 10 games for New York as a rookie before the Chargers signed him off their practice squad in November of 2016. Since then, the 26-year old has split his time between the Bolts' active roster and practice squad, appearing in five games over that span.
As he enters his fourth NFL season, Davis doesn't have the track record of Allen, Tyrell Williams and Benjamin, nor the sex appeal of Mike Williams, Scott or Cantrell. However, as he's proving day in and day out at camp, he is a reliable weapon who continues to thrive under the radar.
Steady and dependable, Davis has caught nearly everything thrown his way. He's also made his share of spectacular grabs, highlighted by a one-handed snare in the back of the end zone for what is arguably the top play of camp to date.
Ultimately, Davis doesn't care about making headlines; he cares about cementing his spot on the roster.
"It doesn't (faze me)," he said about flying under the radar. "Mainly, I'm just leaning on my faith more than anything right now. These are talented guys (that) help me up my play. I think I've made some good plays. Since training camp, there are little things I can fix, but I think I've made a decent amount of plays and it's catching the coaches' eyes. But I've got to continue to focus on one day at a time and continue to lean on my faith. Just go out there with confidence and believe in my talents."
That doesn't mean it's been easy for Davis, who admits battling for a spot year in and year out can be an emotional roller coaster.
"It's a test of my faith," he admitted. "I'm happy I have the support of friends, and brothers like Tyrell, who keeps my head up. We always support another. He's always keeping my head in it. So like I said, if anything, I've just had to continue to lean on my faith, come out here and play with confidence. Put good stuff on film and let it all fall from there."
While he may not be a household name around the country, the Bolts know just how valuable Davis is to the team. Not only is he a big-bodied wideout capable of making the contested catch, he is an outstanding downfield blocker who frees up the running backs for explosive plays. He's also a valuable special teams contributor, which is why you can usually spot him within spitting distance of Special Teams Coordinator/Assistant Head Coach George Stewart at practice.
Simply put, Davis knows he needs to prove his worth in several ways in order to force his way onto the field. Still, he's first and foremost a wide receiver, which is why he's studied others around the league with a similar physique in order to improve his game.
"I watch a lot of film," he said. "I watch a lot of Julio (Jones). Demaryius Thomas; a lot of the big sized receivers because you can take pieces of their game and put it into mine. No way am I saying I'm Demaryius Thomas or Julio Jones, but I'm also a student of the game and I think that's why my smarts elevate my level of play. I try my best to implement that out here on the field, and try those things out in one-on-ones."
It's what Davis says next that's a coach's dream.
In the same breath in which he talks about how he attacks his role as a receiver, he stresses the importance of the less glamorous aspects of his role.
"It's huge to block downfield. If I can spring Melvin (Gordon) or Austin Ekeler or other receivers for a touchdown, I did my part in helping us score points or get yards. It's all about being a teammate and helping your brothers. And that's why I'm always in Coach Stewart's ear. I'm adding more, and learning to play wing now on punts, too. I just have to focus on showing I can do everything. I've just been showing that, and showing my persistence and willingness to do whatever is needed."
Chargers Training Camp has kicked off! Click here for information on attending one of the several open practices between July 28 and August 23. To celebrate football being back, we're giving away two 2018 season tickets! Click here to enter for your chance to win.
Click through some of the best moments from Day 6 at Training Camp!