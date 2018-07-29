The Unheralded Charger Primed for a Breakout Year 

After beginning his rookie year in 2016 on the practice squad, Landrum turned heads over the final 10 games, notching seven tackles and one sack in limited duty. That's why the team had such high hopes for him entering last season.

Thus, one can imagine how frustrating it was for Landrum to suffer the season-ending injury on day two of camp when he was primed for a key role.

You can also understand why he had an ear-to-ear grin as he came off the field following day two of this year's training camp.

"I was just telling my dad that this is the first time that I'm actually excited for training camp," he said. "Camp is tough. It's a grind, but I'm coming into camp and I'm actually excited about camp. I'm not just excited because the season is coming; I'm excited for camp! To play. I'm very much so more appreciative of the game."

While Landrum plays LEO behind Ingram, he is quick to mention Bosa for his leadership and guidance. The two were members of the same rookie class, so they've formed a unique bond.

"Joey, just talking to him, he helps so much," Landrum said. "He's so (cerebral). Joey is a quiet guy, but anytime he sees you do something he doesn't like, Joey will tell you about it. And I love that about him. He's helping me get so much better. And he doesn't say it in a bad way. He's helping you get better."

All that being said, although he's primed for a key role, Landrum has to go out and earn it. He understands he isn't being handed anything, including a spot on the team, but he's grateful for the chance to prove himself once again.

"I want to get out there and surprise people. I'm excited for the preseason. I'm ready. I didn't play in a preseason game last year, so I haven't played in a game in a year and a half. I'll be nervous, but I'm really excited. This position, if you're not physical, you can't be successful. And (LEO) is good for me because it allows you to play fast and physical. I can just put my hand down and go, and I can't wait."