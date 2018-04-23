The Most Revealing Answers from GM Tom Telesco's Pre-Draft Press Conference

With NFL Draft week officially upon us, Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco met with the media on Monday for his annual pre-draft press conference.

Along with mentioning how Tyrell Williams signed his RFA tender this morning and that the team is planning to pick up the fifth-year option on Melvin Gordon, the GM addressed a wide variety of draft-related topics including what he and his staff look for in prospects, how many players the team evaluates, how the pundits aren't the only ones who do mock drafts and more.

Even the pros mock draft

Think the mock drafts are just for pundits? Think again. Telesco mentioned that after the evaluation process ends, he and his staff actually do their own mock drafts in the week leading up to the draft. He admitted it's especially helpful at a position like pick 17 where the team has to prepare for multiple scenarios, as you can never fully know what may go down when the clock strikes 5:00pm on Thursday:

"We give a team or two teams to each (scout or coach) and they're responsible for knowing that team, their needs (and) who they signed in the offseason. Our pro scouts help the guys and then they're responsible for picking for those teams. We'll go through that exercise tomorrow. It's actually pretty fun to do and it's helpful. I kind of like it when some things go off the rails a bit because it gives us some more things to think about and talk about."

What does it take to be a Charger?

When evaluating players during the draft process, Telesco admitted there are multiple things they look for besides talent. Two specifically include desire and work ethic. After all, as the team learned last year after winning nine of their final 12 games, the most successful teams are the ones who stick together when the going gets tough: