Ten Potential Draft Targets to Watch at the Combine

6. DT Ed Oliver (Houston) – Will Oliver be this year's version of Derwin James? The talented defensive tackle has long been considered a top 10 pick, but several mock drafts have him dropping to the Bolts at 28. The Houston product boasts rare athleticism for the position, which allows him to make plays against both the run and the pass. He started eight games in 2018, logging 54 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss and three sacks.

What Daniel Jeremiah Says: "Oliver is an undersized interior lineman with exceptional twitch and pass-rush potential. He primarily lined up over the center, but did move around a bit in Houston's defense. Against the pass, he has an explosive first step and outstanding change-of-direction quickness. He is quick to shoot his hands, but he needs to develop a better game plan once engaged. Oliver was constantly slanting in Houston's defensive scheme and that led to quick wins versus both the run and pass. His lack of size and length does show up in the run game -- he gets swallowed up at times. His effort is excellent, despite facing constant double teams. Overall, Oliver isn't as powerful or polished as the Rams' Aaron Donald, but he has similar athleticism and should be a disruptive force for the team that drafts him."

7. OT Jawaan Taylor (Florida) – Taylor is a prototypical road grader at right tackle, which is why experts believe he can make his mark from day one in the NFL. Teams love the nastiness he brings each and every snap, lauding his ability to knock defenders off their spot in the run game. He's also a top-notch pass protector able to block speedy edge rushers, which is exactly what is needed in a division loaded with Von Miller, Bradley Chubb and Dee Ford.

What Daniel Jeremiah Says: "Taylor lined up at right tackle for the Gators. He has average height and a broad frame for the position. In the passing game, he has the foot quickness to cover up speed rushers and the athleticism to redirect versus counter moves. He has a bad habit of scooping instead of punching, which allows defenders to get into his chest. However, he is still sturdy versus power rushers despite giving up his chest. In the run game, he has tremendous upper-body strength to torque and toss defenders. He's nasty. Some teams will prefer his power inside at the guard position, but I see him as a quality starting right tackle."

8. DT Jerry Tillery (Notre Dame) – Tillery is the prospect most mocked to the Chargers at 28th overall heading into the Combine. The Golden Domer is fresh off his top collegiate season as he totaled 30 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 8.0 sacks and three forced fumbles in 2018 while also blocking two kicks. Even better, scouts believe he is only scratching the surface of his potential as they believe he'll be a dominant three-down starter in the NFL.

What Daniel Jeremiah Says: "Tillery has rare height/length for the position. He is a very streaky player on tape. As a pass rusher, there are games where he dominates (see: Stanford game, when he logged four sacks) with a combination of quick hands, power and effort. However, there are other games where he's content to hang on blocks and play too high. In the run game, he flashes the ability to stack, toss and pursue the ball. He still needs to lower his pad level, but rarely gives ground at the point of attack. Overall, Tillery isn't going to fit every team, but he shows some flashes similar to DeForest Buckner. He just needs to become more consistent."

9. LB Mack Wilson (Alabama) – Alabama linebackers are known to play with an edge, and Wilson certainly does so in spades. Combine that with his explosive athleticism and feel for the game, and it's easy to see why many believe he's the type of player who will set the tone on defense from day one.

What Daniel Jeremiah Says: "Wilson has ideal size, instincts and cover skills for the position. In the passing game, he is very fluid and has enough speed to mirror tight ends. To see his athleticism, watch his interception versus Texas A&M, where he effortlessly changes direction, lays out and brings in the ball. He is a very explosive blitzer. In the run game, he is quick to key and fill and he's a firm tackler. He flashes some thump to take on blockers, but he'll get stuck on occasion, too. His lateral range and effort are outstanding, but he does have a few missed tackles in open space. Overall, Wilson isn't quite as twitchy as former Tide LB Reuben Foster, but he'll be a quality three-down starter as soon as he arrives in the NFL."

10. DT Christian Wilkins (Clemson) – Wilkins enters the draft as one of the most buzzed about prospects after totaling 250 tackles, 41 tackles for loss, 16 sacks, 56 QB pressures, 16 passes defensed and three forced fumbles in 59 career games. He's a three-time All American who was only the fifth unanimous All-American in Clemson's storied history. As if that wasn't enough, he was last year's William V. Campbell Trophy winner, which is often referred to as the "Academic Heisman" as it's awarded to the player who best combines academics, community service and on-field performance: