Tailgate Recipe: Turkey Cranberry Sliders

Thanksgiving and Chargers Gameday are great times to spend with friends and family. This year you can celebrate both on the same day! These Turkey Cranberry Sliders are a perfect combination of Gameday and Turkey Day.
INGREDIENTS:
½ cup panko bread crumbs
2 tbsp milk
1 ½ tbsp parsley
¼ tsp ground ginger
¼ tsp garlic powder
⅛ tsp cayenne pepper
½ tsp kosher salt
¼ tsp pepper
1 lb ground turkey
8 mini-sweet or potato rolls
½ cup whole berry cranberry sauce
4 slices Havarti Cheese, quartered
INSTRUCTIONS:
In a medium bowl, mix together the bread crumbs, milk, parsley, ginger, garlic, cayenne, salt, and pepper. Fold in the ground turkey until thoroughly combined. Form into 8 equally-sized patties. Grill 3-4 minutes per side or until the patties have reached an internal temperature of 165°.
Spoon a tablespoon of cranberry sauce onto the bottom half of each roll. Top with a patty, Havarti, and arugula. Serve immediately.
