Tailgate Recipe: Turkey Cranberry Sliders

INGREDIENTS:

½ cup panko bread crumbs

2 tbsp milk

1 ½ tbsp parsley

¼ tsp ground ginger

¼ tsp garlic powder

⅛ tsp cayenne pepper

½ tsp kosher salt

¼ tsp pepper

1 lb ground turkey

8 mini-sweet or potato rolls

½ cup whole berry cranberry sauce

4 slices Havarti Cheese, quartered

INSTRUCTIONS:

In a medium bowl, mix together the bread crumbs, milk, parsley, ginger, garlic, cayenne, salt, and pepper. Fold in the ground turkey until thoroughly combined. Form into 8 equally-sized patties. Grill 3-4 minutes per side or until the patties have reached an internal temperature of 165°.

Spoon a tablespoon of cranberry sauce onto the bottom half of each roll. Top with a patty, Havarti, and arugula. Serve immediately.