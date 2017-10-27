Tailgate Recipe: Boston Cream Cupcakes

INGREDIENTS:

1 15.25 ounce box classic yellow cake mix

1 5.1 ounce box instant vanilla pudding

2 16 ounce cartons milk chocolate frosting

INSTRUCTIONS:

Prepare the classic yellow cake mix as instructed and bake as cupcakes.

Prepare the instant vanilla pudding as instructed and cover and chill for 1 hour.

Using a butter knife or icing tip, make a hole in the top of each cupcake. Using a freezer or pastry bag, fill the hole with the prepared pudding and then cover it using the removed portion of the cupcake. Generously top with milk chocolate frosting and decorate as desired.