Tailgate Recipe: Bolts Beer-Braised Brats

INGREDIENTS:

For the Brats:

12 bratwursts

2 ounces butter

3 garlic cloves, minced

2 white onions, chopped

1 tbsp brown sugar

1 tbsp worcestershire sauce

4 12-ounce bottles of beer

To Serve:

Beer-braised onions

Sautéd or grilled bell peppers

Whole grain or dijon mustard

Ketchup

INSTRUCTIONS:

In a medium-sized stockpot or Dutch oven, melt the butter over medium heat.

Add the garlic and onions and cook until wilted (about 3 minutes).

Stir in the brown sugar and Worcestershire sauce until the sugar is completely dissolved.

Place the brats on top of the onions and cover with beer (we'd suggest brown or red ale).

Simmer for 25-30 minutes allowing the brats to thoroughly cook through.

Remove the brats from the braise and grill for 2-3 minutes (per side) before serving.

Thoroughly strain the beer-braised onions.

Serve on a bun of your choice with the reserved onions, sautéd or grilled bell peppers, mustard, and ketchup.