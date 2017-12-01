Tailgate Recipe: Beer Brownies

INGREDIENTS:

1 18-ounce box brownie mix

1 egg

⅓ cup vegetable oil

⅓ cup stout (or your favorite dark beer)

¼ cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

½ cup semi-sweet chocolate chips, melted

½ cup bittersweet or dark chocolate chips, melted

2 tbsp coconut oil or shortening

9 mini pretzels

INSTRUCTIONS:

Prepare the brownie mix as instructed, substituting the water for stout (or your favorite dark beer). Pour into a greased 8x8 baking pan lined with parchment paper. Top with ¼ cup semi-sweet chocolate chips. Bake at 350° for 40-50 minutes. Cool completely.

Cut the cooled brownies into 9 equal squares. Melt the remaining semi-sweet chocolate chips with 1 tablespoon coconut oil and drizzle it over the brownies. Place 1 mini pretzel in the center of each square. Melt the bittersweet chocolate chips with the remaining coconut oil and drizzle it over the brownies and pretzels.

Store in an airtight container for up to 5 days.