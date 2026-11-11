Los Angeles Chargers Name Stalwart Law Group Official Law Firm in Multiyear Partnership

The Los Angeles Chargers today announced a multiyear partnership naming Stalwart Law Group the team's official law firm. The partnership brings together two organizations committed to excellence, integrity and community impact, highlighted by the launch of the "Play For All Playground Project" which will create an ADA inclusive playground for children in Greater Los Angeles.

"We're proud to welcome Stalwart Law Group to the Chargers family," said Chargers President of Business Operations A.G. Spanos. "This partnership reflects our shared commitment to making a positive impact throughout Los Angeles, and we're especially excited about the opportunity to create a space where children of all abilities can play, connect and thrive."

The partnership will feature creative in-game and social activations, anchored by a community initiative that benefits children beyond the field. Together, the Chargers and Stalwart will launch the multiyear "Play For All Playground Project" to build an ADA-accessible playground in Greater Los Angeles where children of all abilities can play, connect and thrive. In 2027, Chargers players, coaches and staff will join Stalwart lawyers and staff for a dedicated build day, with the playground set to open later that year.

"I've been a Chargers fan my entire life, so having Stalwart become the Official Law Firm of the team is incredibly special to me," said Sean O'Neill, Partner and Trial Attorney at Stalwart Law Group. "But what makes this partnership deeply meaningful is what we're doing for kids. Through my work representing children who have suffered birth injuries, I've seen firsthand the challenges these families face and how important it is for every child to feel included. Every child deserves the opportunity to play, make friends and be a kid. Knowing we're helping create those opportunities alongside a team I've supported my whole life means a great deal to me."

"At Stalwart, excellence is more than a goal. It's the standard we hold ourselves to every day," said Dylan Ruga, Partner and Trial Attorney at Stalwart Law Group. "The Chargers share that same commitment to preparation, teamwork and doing things the right way. We're proud to partner with an organization that represents the best of Los Angeles, and even more proud that this partnership gives us an opportunity to make a lasting difference in our community."

About Stalwart Law Group

Stalwart Law Group is a leading California plaintiff law firm specializing in medical malpractice, birth injury, legal malpractice, catastrophic injury and wrongful death litigation. Founded in 2016 and based in Los Angeles and Orange County, the firm represents individuals and families throughout California. Stalwart has recovered more than $500 million for clients. Known for its rigorous preparation, exceptional legal advocacy and commitment to treating every client like family, Stalwart is dedicated to holding negligent parties accountable and achieving meaningful results for those it represents.

For more information, visit **www.stalwartlaw.com**.

About the Los Angeles Chargers

Now in their 67th season in Southern California, the Chargers continue to stretch the imagination and put on the most exciting show in football. Established in Los Angeles in 1960 as a charter member of the American Football League, the team played in San Diego from 1961 to 2016 and advanced to five of the first six AFL Championship games, capturing the 1963 title. Joining the National Football League when the two leagues merged in 1970, the Chargers have since claimed an additional 10 division titles and appeared in Super Bowl XXIX. Owned by the Spanos family since 1984, the Chargers returned to Los Angeles in 2017, opened their multi-billion-dollar SoFi Stadium home in 2020, moved into their new quarter-billion-dollar El Segundo training facility in the heart of Los Angeles' South Bay in 2024 and continue to redefine what an NFL franchise looks like in the 21st century. Learn more at www.chargers.com and follow us on Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

Media Contacts

*Los Angeles Chargers *Jennifer Rojas, Jennifer.rojas@chargers.nfl.com

(213) 719-6625