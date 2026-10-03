Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Patrick Herbert and Caleb Murphy

The Los Angeles Chargers today elevated tight end Patrick Herbert and outside linebacker Caleb Murphy from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

A first-year player, Herbert signed to the Los Angeles practice squad at the beginning of September, appearing in last week's contest at Buffalo as a standard elevation and made his NFL debut. He spent his rookie season and the 2026 offseason with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Herbert was elevated for one game last year with the Jaguars, but was ultimately inactive for the Week 18 contest. He played in three seasons at the University of Oregon (2022-24), totaling 31 receptions for 388 yards (12.5 avg.) and four touchdowns over 25 games. A graduate of Sheldon High in Eugene, Ore., Herbert was a first-team All-State selection at tight end by USA Today as a senior and also earned first-team All-Conference honors as a basketball player during his junior year. He is the younger brother of Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.