Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Patrick Herbert and Caleb Murphy

The Los Angeles Chargers today elevated tight end Patrick Herbert and outside linebacker Caleb Murphy from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
A first-year player, Herbert signed to the Los Angeles practice squad at the beginning of September, appearing in last week's contest at Buffalo as a standard elevation and made his NFL debut. He spent his rookie season and the 2026 offseason with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Herbert was elevated for one game last year with the Jaguars, but was ultimately inactive for the Week 18 contest. He played in three seasons at the University of Oregon (2022-24), totaling 31 receptions for 388 yards (12.5 avg.) and four touchdowns over 25 games. A graduate of Sheldon High in Eugene, Ore., Herbert was a first-team All-State selection at tight end by USA Today as a senior and also earned first-team All-Conference honors as a basketball player during his junior year. He is the younger brother of Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.
Murphy has appeared in 20 career games with the Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Chargers and New England Patriots, totaling nine tackles (five solo) a half-sack and a quarterback hit. He has been a regular contributor on special teams, totaling 10 special teams tackles in his career. Murphy, who was elevated for last week's game and made his 2026 debut for the Bolts at Buffalo, originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Ferris State in 2023, signing with the Titans. A native of Dowagiac, Mich., Murphy was named Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Defensive Lineman of the Year in 2021 after posting 63 tackles, 14.5 sacks and 21.5 tackles for loss to help Ferris State win the NCAA Division II National title. One year later, he set an NCAA single-season record with 25.5 sacks and tied an NCAA record with 39 tackles for loss, helping Ferris State repeat as NCAA Division II National Champions.