Los Angeles Chargers Trade Daiyan Henley to Denver Broncos

The Los Angeles Chargers today traded linebacker Daiyan Henley to the Denver Broncos in exchange for 2027 fourth-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round selection, pending a physical.
A two-time team captain, Henley started 41-of-56 career games for the Chargers after being a third-round pick by the Chargers in 2023 (85th overall). He tallied 305 tackles (162 solo), five sacks and 14 tackles for loss with the Bolts, adding four interceptions, 15 pass breakups, a forced fumble, two recoveries and 12 special teams tackles. In a pair of postseason starts, Henley tallied 27 tackles (15 solo), an interception and a pass breakup.
Henley enjoyed a breakout season in 2024, setting career highs with 142 tackles, eight pass breakups and seven tackles for loss. That year, he led the NFL with nine games of 10-plus tackles, including a league-leading and franchise-record six consecutive games with double-digit stops.