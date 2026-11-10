Los Angeles Chargers Trade Daiyan Henley to Denver Broncos

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The Los Angeles Chargers today activated fullback/defensive lineman Scott Matlock and guard/tackle Branson Taylor from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In corresponding moves, the Bolts placed quarterback Trey Lance and offensive lineman Trevor Penning on Reserve/Injured. The team also signed wide receiver Theo Wease to the active roster, filling the spot vacated by tackle Rashawn Slater being placed on Reserve/Injured. In addition, the Bolts elevated offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill and cornerback Isas Waxter from the practice squad for Sunday's game.