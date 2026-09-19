 Skip to main content
Advertising

Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Presented by

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Isas Waxter

Sep 19, 2026 at 01:05 PM
Author Image
Chargers Communications
2026_Transaction_Verizon

The Los Angeles Chargers today elevated cornerback Isas Waxter from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

Waxter spent the 2025 season on the Los Angeles practice squad after initially signing as an undrafted free agent with Seattle. He appeared in 46 games over five seasons (2019-24) at Villanova, compiling 108 tackles (75 solo), three interceptions and 19 passes defensed. Waxter added a sack, two tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and a recovery for his career, earning second-team All-Colonial Athletic Association honors in 2023.

Related Content

news

Chargers Place KeAndre Lambert-Smith on Injured Reserve; Sign Gary Jennings

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith on Reserve/Injured. In corresponding moves, the team signed wide receiver Gary Jennings to the active roster and signed cornerback Isas Waxter to the practice squad.

Advertising