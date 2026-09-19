Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Isas Waxter

The Los Angeles Chargers today elevated cornerback Isas Waxter from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
Waxter spent the 2025 season on the Los Angeles practice squad after initially signing as an undrafted free agent with Seattle. He appeared in 46 games over five seasons (2019-24) at Villanova, compiling 108 tackles (75 solo), three interceptions and 19 passes defensed. Waxter added a sack, two tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and a recovery for his career, earning second-team All-Colonial Athletic Association honors in 2023.