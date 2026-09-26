Los Angeles Chargers Place Trey Pipkins III on Injured Reserve; Sign DJ Uiagalelei to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed guard/tackle Trey Pipkins III on Reserve/Injured. In a corresponding move, the team signed quarterback DJ Uiagalelei to the active roster. In addition, the Bolts elevated tight end Patrick Herbert and outside linebacker Caleb Murphy from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

Uiagalelei (pronounced oo-ee-AHN-guh-luh-lay), a native of Inland Empire, Calif., signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent in May 2025. He was elevated for last year's regular-season finale at Denver, but did not participate. He finished his college career at Florida State (2024) after having played previously at Oregon State (2023) and Clemson (2020-22), starting 45-of-53 career games played. Uiagalelei threw for 9,384 yards and 61 touchdowns over his five collegiate seasons, adding 1,124 rushing yards and 21 scores. He prepped at nearby high school powerhouse St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.), earning USA Today All-America honors after leading the Braves to a 7A state title and the top-ranked team in the nation.

A first-year player, Herbert signed to the Los Angeles practice squad at the beginning of September. He spent his rookie season and the 2026 offseason with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Herbert was elevated for one game last year with the Jaguars, but was ultimately inactive for the Week 18 contest. He played in three seasons at the University of Oregon (2022-24), totaling 31 receptions for 388 yards (12.5 avg.) and four touchdowns over 25 games. A graduate of Sheldon High in Eugene, Ore., Herbert was a first-team All-State selection at tight end by USA Today as a senior and also earned first-team All-Conference honors as a basketball player during his junior year. He is the younger brother of Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.