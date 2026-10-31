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Los Angeles Chargers Place Derwin James Jr. on Injured Reserve

Oct 31, 2026 at 01:00 PM
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The Los Angeles Chargers today placed safety Derwin James Jr., on Reserve/Injured. In a corresponding move, the team signed cornerback Isas Waxter to the active roster. In addition, the Bolts elevated cornerback Kaiir Elam from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

Waxter (first name pronounced eye-SAHS) spent the 2025 season on the Los Angeles practice squad after initially signing as an undrafted free agent with Seattle. He has appeared in a pair of games this season for the Bolts as a standard elevation. Waxter appeared in 46 collegiate games over five seasons (2019-24) at Villanova, compiling 108 tackles (75 solo), three interceptions and 19 passes defensed. The Newark, N.J., native added a sack, two tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and a recovery for his career, earning second-team All-Colonial Athletic Association honors in 2023.

A four-year NFL veteran, Elam (first name pronounced kai-EER) has started 19-of-43 career regular-season games with Buffalo, Dallas and Tennessee. He entered the NFL as the 23rd overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft by the Bills, totaling 111 tackles (77 solo), a pair of interceptions, eight pass breakups, four tackles for loss and three fumble recoveries over the course of his career. Elam has appeared in five postseason games, making a start and posting 14 tackles (eight solo), two interceptions and three pass breakups. He saw action in 35 games over three seasons (2019-21) at the University of Florida, registering 79 tackles (52 solo), six interceptions, 26 pass breakups and a fumble recovery. In his sophomore year in 2020, Elam earned first-team All-Southeastern Conference honors and was a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award, which annually recognizes college football's top defensive back, after picking off two passes and recording 13 pass breakups.

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