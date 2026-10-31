Los Angeles Chargers Place Derwin James Jr. on Injured Reserve

Waxter (first name pronounced eye-SAHS) spent the 2025 season on the Los Angeles practice squad after initially signing as an undrafted free agent with Seattle. He has appeared in a pair of games this season for the Bolts as a standard elevation. Waxter appeared in 46 collegiate games over five seasons (2019-24) at Villanova, compiling 108 tackles (75 solo), three interceptions and 19 passes defensed. The Newark, N.J., native added a sack, two tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and a recovery for his career, earning second-team All-Colonial Athletic Association honors in 2023.

A four-year NFL veteran, Elam (first name pronounced kai-EER) has started 19-of-43 career regular-season games with Buffalo, Dallas and Tennessee. He entered the NFL as the 23rd overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft by the Bills, totaling 111 tackles (77 solo), a pair of interceptions, eight pass breakups, four tackles for loss and three fumble recoveries over the course of his career. Elam has appeared in five postseason games, making a start and posting 14 tackles (eight solo), two interceptions and three pass breakups. He saw action in 35 games over three seasons (2019-21) at the University of Florida, registering 79 tackles (52 solo), six interceptions, 26 pass breakups and a fumble recovery. In his sophomore year in 2020, Elam earned first-team All-Southeastern Conference honors and was a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award, which annually recognizes college football's top defensive back, after picking off two passes and recording 13 pass breakups.