Los Angeles Chargers and Mazda Announce Multi-Year Partnership

The Los Angeles Chargers and Mazda today announced a multi-year partnership, marking Mazda's inaugural collaboration with an NFL team and bringing together two organizations with deep Southern California roots and a shared commitment to community, performance and innovation.

"At Mazda, we're dedicated to supporting local communities and building meaningful connections close to home," said Brad Audet, Chief Marketing Officer, Mazda North American Operations. "This partnership gives us and our Southern California dealers a new way to recognize the educators and mentors who dedicate themselves to helping others succeed through experiences that reflect the shared community spirit of the Los Angeles area."

As a proud partner of the Bolts, Mazda will be the presenting sponsor of the annual Chargers Legends Homecoming game, slated for November 8 versus the Houston Texans. More than 100 former players will be recognized during the pregame festivities at this year's homecoming game as a tribute to the legendary players who have donned the lightning bolt throughout the years. Kicker John Carney and wide receiver Anthony Miller will also be inducted into the Chargers Hall of Fame during a special halftime ceremony.

Throughout the season, as part of Be Moved, Mazda's community engagement initiative that supports and amplifies the meaningful work dealers are doing to inspire and help local communities thrive, Mazda and the Chargers will celebrate four local educators who help students discover what inspires them. The teachers will also be recognized at the Legends Homecoming game at SoFi Stadium. Together, these moments will shine a light on the educators whose care and encouragement make a lasting difference in their schools and neighborhoods.

Mazda branding will be prominently displayed on digital signage throughout the stadium during all Chargers home games and will play a prominent role in various activations. Additionally, Mazda will bring fans a Legends Homecoming feature on the Infinity Screen as well as a unique on-field moment of recognition for that week's returning Chargers Legend.

Reflecting a shared appreciation for design, heritage and craftsmanship, Mazda will also be the title sponsor of the Chargers Threads of the Past uniform exhibit at The Bolt, an installation that showcases iconic moments in Chargers history over the past six decades along with the evolution of one of the NFL's most iconic uniforms.

Featuring period-specific replica and authentic uniform elements, the display includes the 1960 uniform worn by Paul Lowe when he returned the opening kickoff at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum 105 yards for a touchdown on the franchise's first-ever play, Lance Alworth's uniform from the Chargers' 1963 AFL Championship victory over Boston and actual items worn by the likes of Dan Fouts, Junior Seau, LaDainian Tomlinson, Philip Rivers, Antonio Gates and Justin Herbert.

Fans will also have opportunities to connect with Mazda and the Chargers throughout the season, including the opportunity to enter a sweepstakes for access to an exclusive watch party and Ride & Drive event at The Bolt for a Chargers away game. In addition, Southern California fans can visit participating local Mazda dealerships for meet-and-greets with Chargers Legends and special in-store giveaways.

"We are excited to welcome Mazda as our newest partner, a brand that shares our passion for community engagement," said A.G. Spanos, Chargers President of Business Operations. "This partnership allows us to shine a spotlight on the incredible work of local educators while celebrating the rich history of the Chargers through our former players. Together, we are committed to creating unforgettable experiences that recognize those who uplift our neighborhoods and inspire future generations."

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ABOUT THE LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

Now in their 67th season in Southern California, the Chargers continue to stretch the imagination and put on the most exciting show in football. But don't let the idyllic West Coast setting and iconic powder blue uniforms – widely regarded as the NFL's best – fool you. Behind the dramatic games, unforgettable highlights, beloved players and groundbreaking performances lies an uncompromising drive for success; one rooted in toughness, resilience and good old-fashioned hard work. Established in Los Angeles in 1960 as a charter member of the American Football League, the team played in San Diego from 1961 to 2016 and advanced to five of the first six AFL Championship games, capturing the 1963 title. Joining the National Football League when the two leagues merged in 1970, the Chargers have since claimed an additional 10 division titles and appeared in Super Bowl XXIX. Owned by the Spanos family since 1984, the Chargers returned to Los Angeles in 2017, opened their multi-billion-dollar SoFi Stadium home in 2020, moved into their new quarter-billion-dollar El Segundo training facility in the heart of Los Angeles' South Bay in 2024 and continue to redefine what an NFL franchise looks like in the 21st century. Learn more at www.chargers.com and follow us on Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.