Chargers Activate Matlock and Taylor; Sign Wease to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated fullback/defensive lineman Scott Matlock and guard/tackle Branson Taylor from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In corresponding moves, the Bolts placed quarterback Trey Lance and offensive lineman Trevor Penning on Reserve/Injured. The team also signed wide receiver Theo Wease to the active roster, filling the spot vacated by tackle Rashawn Slater being placed on Reserve/Injured. In addition, the Bolts elevated offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill and cornerback Isas Waxter from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

A sixth-round selection by the Chargers in the 2023 NFL Draft (200th overall), Matlock has made starts in 19-of-45 career regular-season games. He began his career as a defensive lineman before adding fullback and tight end responsibilities in 2024. Matlock has recorded 22 tackles (eight solo), a six-yard sack, two tackles for loss, aa pass breakup and a fumble recovery on defense. Offensively, he has hauled in eight passes for 40 yards (5.0 avg.) and a touchdown. In the team's 2024 home victory over New Orleans, Matlock became the first player in over five years to register a sack and a receiving score in the same game.

Matlock saw action in 46 games over five seasons (2018-22) at Boise State, earning second-team All-Mountain West Conference recognition in each of his final two years with the Broncos. He totaled 115 tackles (64 solo), 19.5 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, forced a fumble, recovered two fumbles and blocked three kicks, while also adding a pair of touchdown catches as an eligible receiver on offense. Matlock was named a team captain in 2022 and was honorable mention All-Mountain West in 2020 after blocking a pair of kicks, including one that led to a 91-yard touchdown return. He is the second Boise State player ever drafted by the Chargers.

A sixth-round draft pick for the Bolts in the 2025 NFL Draft (199th overall), Taylor was elevated for the regular-season finale last year, making a start in his NFL debut. In college, he played in 45 games and made 21 starts over five seasons at Pittsburgh (2020-24), leading the Panthers as a team captain as a senior. Taylor took over as a starter in 2023, blocking along a line that allowed just 23 sacks, the fifth-fewest in the Atlantic Coast Conference that season.

Wease signed with Miami as an undrafted free agent out of Missouri last season, seeing action in three games for the Dolphins as a rookie, hauling in six passes for 139 yards (23.2 avg.), including a 63-yard touchdown. He began his collegiate career at Oklahoma, playing in 34 games for the Sooners from 2019-22 before transferring to Missouri for the next two seasons (2023-24). Overall, Wease saw action in 62 games (43 starts), catching 173 yards for 2,610 yards (15.1 avg.) and 20 touchdowns. In his final season in 2024, Wease was a team captain and set a career high with 60 receptions and 884 yards. He hauled in a career-best 13 catches against Buffalo as a senior, registering 149 yards in the contest.

Brunskill, who was signed to the practice squad this week, brings a veteran presence, having started 71-of-108 career regular-season games along the offensive line for San Francisco, Tennessee and Miami. In 2021, he was San Francisco's starting right guard, opening all 17 regular-season games and three postseason contests to help the 49ers to an NFC Championship appearance. As an undrafted rookie in 2019, Brunskill pled on a line that helped quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo win Sporting News Comeback Player of the Year en route to an NFC title and a Super Bowl appearance. Brunskill has appeared in nine career postseason contests, making three starts.

A Southern California native, Brunskill played collegiately at San Diego State, earning second-team All-Mountain West Conference honors and the team's Offensive Lineman of the Year as a senior in 2016. That season, he was on the Wuerffel Trophy Watch List, which annually recognizes the collegiate athlete who does the most community service, among other attributes. Brunskill was a walk-on at San Diego State, beginning his career as a tight end. Overall, he started 32-of-54 career games over four seasons (2013-16) after redshirting in 2012.