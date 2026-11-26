The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback Jake Browning to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the Bolts placed defensive back Deane Leonard on Reserve/Injured. The team also signed wide receiver Theo Wease to the practice squad.

Browning, who signed to the Los Angeles practice squad in October, has started 10-of-17 career NFL games with Cincinnati, totaling 2,707 passing yards and 18 touchdowns. He has completed 68.5 percent of his passes (252-of-357), registering an 89.1 career passer rating. Browning saw the most action of his career in 2023, appearing in nine games and making seven starts, leading the Bengals to three victories. That season, he completed 171 passes on 243 attempts (70.4 pct.) for 1,936 yards and 12 touchdowns with seven interceptions (98.4 rating), as well as 127 rushing yards and three scores on 27 attempts (4.7 avg.). The Folsom, Calif., native came into the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2019 with Minnesota and has also spent time with Tampa Bay.

Over four seasons at the University of Washington (2015-18), Browning set program records in passing yards (12,296), passing attempts (1,483), completions (958) and touchdowns (94). He earned first-team All-Pacific-12 honors and Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year in 2016 after throwing a single-season school-record 43 touchdowns, tying the single-season conference record. Browning had a pair of games with six touchdown passes, setting single-game program records, and finished sixth in Heisman Trophy voting that season. He started 53-of-54 career games, leading the Huskies to 39 victories as the starter, the most ever by a Pac-12 quarterback. At the end of his career, Browning's 12,296 yards were the fourth-most in conference history.