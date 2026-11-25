The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed cornerback Avery Smith off waivers. His acquisition brings the Los Angeles active roster to 53 players.
Smith signed as an undrafted free agent with the Chargers in May, spending the offseason and training camp with the Bolts before being traded to Seattle ahead of roster reductions in August. He appeared in six games for the Seahawks this season, totaling five special teams tackles. In three preseason contests with the Bolts, Smith recorded a team-high 15 tackles (six solo), a pass breakup and a tackle on special teams.
A native of East Point, Ga., Smith appeared in 51 career games over four seasons (2022-25) at the University of Toledo, earning second-team All-Mid-American Conference honors each of his last two years for the Rockets. He totaled 127 tackles (86 solo), three interceptions and 31 passes defensed, also adding 7.5 tackles for loss, a forced fumble and a pair of blocked kicks. Smith's 14 pass breakups in 2024 were tied for the second-most in the nation, while his 12 passes defensed in 2025 were third in the MAC.