The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed cornerback Avery Smith off waivers. His acquisition brings the Los Angeles active roster to 53 players.

Smith signed as an undrafted free agent with the Chargers in May, spending the offseason and training camp with the Bolts before being traded to Seattle ahead of roster reductions in August. He appeared in six games for the Seahawks this season, totaling five special teams tackles. In three preseason contests with the Bolts, Smith recorded a team-high 15 tackles (six solo), a pass breakup and a tackle on special teams.