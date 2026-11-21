The Los Angeles Chargers today activated guard/tackle Trey Pipkins III from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In a corresponding move, the Bolts placed cornerback Rodney Shelley on Reserve/Injured. The team also elevated cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

In eight seasons with the Bolts since being selected in the third round (91st overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft, Pipkins has started 66-of-98 career regular-season games for Los Angeles along the offensive line. He appeared in one game this season after seeing action in 14 games in 2025, making 11 starts (including postseason), and helping protect quarterback Justin Herbert to earn a Pro Bowl nod after throwing for throwing for 3,727 yards and 26 touchdowns. Pipkins has been part of an offensive line that has ranked as the eighth-best unit in the NFL since he entered the NFL in 2019 (245.1 net passing yards per game).

The Apple Valley, Minn. native, played four seasons (2015-18) at Sioux Falls (S.D.) after redshirting in 2014, earning first-team All-America recognition as a senior from The Associated Press. Pipkins was a three-time All-Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference selection, including first-team honors following his final season.