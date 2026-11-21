The Los Angeles Chargers today activated guard/tackle Trey Pipkins III from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In a corresponding move, the Bolts placed cornerback Rodney Shelley on Reserve/Injured. The team also elevated cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
In eight seasons with the Bolts since being selected in the third round (91st overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft, Pipkins has started 66-of-98 career regular-season games for Los Angeles along the offensive line. He appeared in one game this season after seeing action in 14 games in 2025, making 11 starts (including postseason), and helping protect quarterback Justin Herbert to earn a Pro Bowl nod after throwing for throwing for 3,727 yards and 26 touchdowns. Pipkins has been part of an offensive line that has ranked as the eighth-best unit in the NFL since he entered the NFL in 2019 (245.1 net passing yards per game).
The Apple Valley, Minn. native, played four seasons (2015-18) at Sioux Falls (S.D.) after redshirting in 2014, earning first-team All-America recognition as a senior from The Associated Press. Pipkins was a three-time All-Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference selection, including first-team honors following his final season.
Armour-Davis, who joined the Bolts earlier in November, has started 13-of-30 career games played since entering the NFL as a fourth-round pick (119th overall) by Baltimore in the 2022 NFL Draft. He has recorded 50 tackles (28 solo), two tackles for loss, four pass breakups and four special teams tackles. Armour-Davis saw the most action in 2025 with the Tennessee Titans, setting single-seasons career highs in games played (11), starts (10), tackles (34), solo stops (18) and pass breakups (two). He played three seasons (2019-21) at the University of Alabama after redshirting in 2018, earning second-team All-Southeastern Conference honors during his final season in Tuscaloosa, Ala., after leading the team with three interceptions and breaking up seven passes. Over his Crimson Tide career, Armour-Davis appeared in 29 games, totaling 36 tackles (22 solo), a tackle for loss, three picks and nine passes defensed.