The Los Angeles Chargers today activated tight end David Njoku and linebacker Denzel Perryman from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. The Bolts also placed guard/tackle Branson Taylor on Reserve/Injured and elevated defensive lineman Myles Adams from the practice squad for Monday's game.

Njoku (pronounced nuh-JOE-koo) has been one of the NFL's top tight end scoring threats since entering the NFL as the the 29th overall selection by Cleveland in the 2017 NFL Draft. He earned a Pro Bowl selection 2023, setting career highs in receptions (81), receiving yards (882) and touchdown catches (six). In a pair of games played this year with the Bolts, he hauled in six passes for 67 yards (11.2 avg.). Over his career, Njoku has started 88-of-120 regular-season games, hauling in 390 receptions for 4,129 yards (10.6 avg) and 24 touchdowns, adding 12 catches for 159 yards (13.3 avg.) in three career postseason games (two starts).

Njoku played two seasons (2015-16) at the University of Miami after redshirting in 2014, seeing action in 26 games (nine starts). He hauled in 64 receptions for 1,060 yards (16.6 avg.) and nine touchdowns over his Hurricanes career. Njoku earned honorable mention All-Atlantic Coast Conference recognition in 2016 after catching 43 passes for 698 yards (16.2 avg.) and eight touchdowns, tied for the most receiving scores in the country among Power 5 Conference tight ends.

Perryman, a former second-round pick of the Chargers in the 2015 NFL Draft (48th overall), made his return to the Bolts in 2024 after spending time with the Raiders and Texans during the 2021-23 seasons. For his career, Perryman has started 109-of-129 career regular-season games, totaling 764 tackles (520 solo), 7.5 sacks, five interceptions, 57 tackles for loss, 17 passes defensed, four forced fumbles and three recoveries. He was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week in 2016 after he picked off a pass in the fourth quarter to set up a game-tying field goal before posting a tackle for loss on fourth down in overtime to force a turnover. Perryman earned a Pro Bowl selection following his first season with the Raiders, ranking sixth in the NFL with 154 tackles and tied for No. 3 among all defenders with 102 solo stops, both setting career highs.

A two-time first-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference selection at the University of Miami, Perryman played four seasons for the Hurricanes (2011-14). As a senior, he was a finalist for the Butkus Award, which annually recognizes the top linebacker in college football, and also was named an Associated Press third-team All-American. He totaled 351 tackles at Miami, leading the team as a senior (110) and junior (108). Perryman added 4.5 sacks, 27 tackles for loss, seven forced fumbles and a pair of interceptions in his 47 career games (37 starts).