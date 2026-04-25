 Skip to main content
Advertising

Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Chargers Select Mississippi State WR Brenen Thompson in Round 4 of 2026 NFL Draft

Apr 25, 2026 at 09:27 AM
Author Image
Omar Navarro

Jr. Writer

260425_BrenenThompsonGraphic

The Chargers selected Mississippi State wide receiver Brenen Thompson in the fourth round (No. 105 overall) in the 2026 NFL Draft on Saturday.

Thompson is one of the most explosive wide receiver prospects in this year's draft class and is ESPN's Mel Kiper, Jr. 's No. 74 overall prospect.

The Athletic's Dane Brugler, who had him at No. 82 overall, offered the following breakdown of Thompson:

An alum of Bruce Feldman's "Freaks List," Thompson is an electric athlete who reaches his top gear in a hurry (24.07 mph at the combine). He has a basic understanding of how to weaponize his speed, setting up double moves or holding his vertical stem on posts or go routes (10 catches of 40-plus yards in 2025). He can loosen coverage using the threat of his deep speed, giving the quarterback clear targets on comebacks. The next steps in his development are expanding his route tree and showing more consistent snap in and out of breaks.

The selection of Thompson gives the Chargers another dynamic receiver to an already talented room, as he figures to be another key weapon for Offensive Coordinator Mike McDaniel in 2026.

The 22-year-old Thompson is listed at 5-foot-9 and 164 pounds.

Thompson, who earned Third-Team All-SEC honors in 2025, is joining the Chargers after a monster final season with the Bulldogs where he led the SEC with 1,054 receiving yards. He also had five catches of 50-plus yards last season.

The receiver was also quite the standout at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, where he ran the fastest 40-yard dash of the whole event at 4.26 seconds.

Photos: Meet Chargers Fourth Round Draft Pick Brenen Thompson

Take a look through some photos of the Chargers selection at No.105 in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, WR Brenen Thompson from the Mississippi State University.

Oklahoma wide receiver Brenen Thompson (15) reaches and makes the touchdown as Houston defensive back Kriston Davis (17) comes in for the tackle during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
1 / 16

Oklahoma wide receiver Brenen Thompson (15) reaches and makes the touchdown as Houston defensive back Kriston Davis (17) comes in for the tackle during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Alonzo Adams/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oklahoma wide receiver Brenen Thompson (15) during warm ups before an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
2 / 16

Oklahoma wide receiver Brenen Thompson (15) during warm ups before an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Alonzo Adams/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oklahoma wide receiver Brenen Thompson (15) is tackled by Auburn safety Jerrin Thompson (1) after a reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
3 / 16

Oklahoma wide receiver Brenen Thompson (15) is tackled by Auburn safety Jerrin Thompson (1) after a reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Oklahoma's Brenen Thompson (15) runs in motion during the second half of an NCAA football game against Auburn on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
4 / 16

Oklahoma's Brenen Thompson (15) runs in motion during the second half of an NCAA football game against Auburn on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Stew Milne/Copyright 2024. The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi State wide receiver Brenen Thompson (0) is pursued by Arizona State players after a touchdown pass reception during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
5 / 16

Mississippi State wide receiver Brenen Thompson (0) is pursued by Arizona State players after a touchdown pass reception during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Mississippi State wide receiver Brenen Thompson (0) is pursued by Arizona State players after a touchdown pass reception during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. Mississippi State won 24-20. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
6 / 16

Mississippi State wide receiver Brenen Thompson (0) is pursued by Arizona State players after a touchdown pass reception during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. Mississippi State won 24-20. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Mississippi State wide receiver Anthony Evans III (3) looks around on his way to a 48-yard touchdown reception against Arizona State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
7 / 16

Mississippi State wide receiver Anthony Evans III (3) looks around on his way to a 48-yard touchdown reception against Arizona State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Mississippi State wide receiver Brenen Thompson makes a catch over Texas A&M cornerback Dezz Ricks (2) for a 44 yard touchdown catch during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
8 / 16

Mississippi State wide receiver Brenen Thompson makes a catch over Texas A&M cornerback Dezz Ricks (2) for a 44 yard touchdown catch during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Sam Craft/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi State wide receiver Brenen Thompson (0) is tripped up by Arkansas defensive back Caleb Wooden (22) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
9 / 16

Mississippi State wide receiver Brenen Thompson (0) is tripped up by Arkansas defensive back Caleb Wooden (22) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi State wide receiver Brenen Thompson (0) is tackled by a host of Mississippi defenders during the second half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 28, 2025, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
10 / 16

Mississippi State wide receiver Brenen Thompson (0) is tackled by a host of Mississippi defenders during the second half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 28, 2025, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Mississippi State wide receiver Brenen Thompson (0) makes a catch against Wake Forest defensive back Travon West (27) during the first half of an Duke's Mayo Bowl NCAA college football game, Friday, Jan. 2, 2026, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Scott Kinser)
11 / 16

Mississippi State wide receiver Brenen Thompson (0) makes a catch against Wake Forest defensive back Travon West (27) during the first half of an Duke's Mayo Bowl NCAA college football game, Friday, Jan. 2, 2026, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Scott Kinser)

Scott Kinser/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved
Mississippi State wide receiver Brenen Thompson (0) makes the catch against Wake Forest during the second half of the Duke's Mayo Bowl NCAA college football game, Friday, Jan. 2, 2026, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Scott Kinser)
12 / 16

Mississippi State wide receiver Brenen Thompson (0) makes the catch against Wake Forest during the second half of the Duke's Mayo Bowl NCAA college football game, Friday, Jan. 2, 2026, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Scott Kinser)

Scott Kinser/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved
Mississippi State wide receiver Brenen Thompson (39) speaks during a news conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
13 / 16

Mississippi State wide receiver Brenen Thompson (39) speaks during a news conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Mississippi State wide receiver Brenen Thompson (39) prepares for a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026, in Indianapolis. (Gregory Payan/AP Content Services for NFL)
14 / 16

Mississippi State wide receiver Brenen Thompson (39) prepares for a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026, in Indianapolis. (Gregory Payan/AP Content Services for NFL)

Gregory Payan/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi State wide receiver Brenen Thompson (39) prepares for a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026, in Indianapolis. (Gregory Payan/AP Content Services for NFL)
15 / 16

Mississippi State wide receiver Brenen Thompson (39) prepares for a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026, in Indianapolis. (Gregory Payan/AP Content Services for NFL)

Gregory Payan/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi State wide receiver Brenen Thompson (39) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
16 / 16

Mississippi State wide receiver Brenen Thompson (39) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Chargers Seleccionan a WR Brenen Thompson en la Cuarta Ronda en el Draft 2026

El receptor abierto lideró la SEC con 1,054 yardas de recepción en el 2025

news

Daniel Jeremiah's Best Available Players on Day 3 of 2026 NFL Draft

Here's who the NFL Network draft analyst has as his best players available on the final day of the draft

news

5 Takeaways: Why the Chargers Envision Jake Slaughter Playing Guard in the NFL

Chargers GM Joe Hortiz also discussed making two trades and having seven picks on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft

news

What Day 3 Picks do Chargers Have in 2026 NFL Draft?

The Chargers currently have 7 picks on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft

Advertising