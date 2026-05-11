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Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jake Slaughter

May 11, 2026 at 04:15 PM
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The Los Angeles Chargers today signed rookie offensive lineman Jake Slaughter (selected No. 63 overall).

Slaughter capped his Florida career as one of the top interior offensive linemen in the country, finishing the 2025 season with second-team All-America accolades from The Athletic and USA Today as well as recognition as a finalist for the Rimington Trophy, which annually recognizes the top center in college football. He was the keystone on a Florida offensive line that blocked for running back Jadan Baugh to average over five yards per attempt and total 1,170 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground. Slaughter was a team captain in 2024 and earned Associated Press first-team All-America honors, while also earning a pair of AP first-team All-Southeastern Conference selections (2024-25), starting 33-of-51 career games played for the Gators.

Photos: Meet Chargers Second Round Draft Pick Jake Slaughter

Take a look through some photos of the Chargers selection at No.63 in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.

Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.
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Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.

Ashley Ray/© 2023 University Athletic Association, All Rights Reserved
Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.
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Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.

Jay Metz/© 2023 University Athletic Association, All Rights Reserved
Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.
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Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.

Mallory Peak/© 2023 University Athletic Association, All Rights Reserved
Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.
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Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.

Maddie Washburn/© 2023 University Athletic Association, All Rights Reserved
Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.
5 / 28

Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.

Maddie Washburn/© 2024 University Athletic Association, All Rights Reserved
Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.
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Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.
7 / 28

Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.
8 / 28

Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.

Phelan M. Ebenhack
Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.
9 / 28

Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.

Phelan M. Ebenhack
Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.
10 / 28

Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.

Phelan M. Ebenhack
Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.
11 / 28

Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.

Phelan M. Ebenhack
Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.
12 / 28

Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.

Morgan Hurd/© 2025 University Athletic Association, All Rights Reserved
Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.
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Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2024. The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.
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Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.

Maddie Washburn/© 2025 University Athletic Association, All Rights Reserved
Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.
15 / 28

Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.
16 / 28

Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.

Victoria Riccobono/© 2025 University Athletic Association, All Rights Reserved
Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.
17 / 28

Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.

Victoria Riccobono/© 2025 University Athletic Association, All Rights Reserved
Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.
18 / 28

Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.

Madilyn Gemme/© 2025 University Athletic Association, All Rights Reserved
Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.
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Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.

Hannah Morgan White/© 2025 University Athletic Association, All Rights Reserved
Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.
20 / 28

Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.

Victoria Riccobono/© 2025 University Athletic Association, All Rights Reserved
Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.
21 / 28

Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.

Rachel Frenchman/© 2025 University Athletic Association, All Rights Reserved
Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.
22 / 28

Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.
23 / 28

Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.
24 / 28

Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.
25 / 28

Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.
26 / 28

Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.
27 / 28

Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.
28 / 28

Take a look at the Chargers 2nd round pick selection of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
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