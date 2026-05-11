Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jake Slaughter

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed rookie offensive lineman Jake Slaughter (selected No. 63 overall).
Slaughter capped his Florida career as one of the top interior offensive linemen in the country, finishing the 2025 season with second-team All-America accolades from The Athletic and USA Today as well as recognition as a finalist for the Rimington Trophy, which annually recognizes the top center in college football. He was the keystone on a Florida offensive line that blocked for running back Jadan Baugh to average over five yards per attempt and total 1,170 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground. Slaughter was a team captain in 2024 and earned Associated Press first-team All-America honors, while also earning a pair of AP first-team All-Southeastern Conference selections (2024-25), starting 33-of-51 career games played for the Gators.
Take a look through some photos of the Chargers selection at No.63 in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft, OL Jake Slaughter from the University of Florida.