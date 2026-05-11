Los Angeles Chargers Sign Jake Slaughter

Slaughter capped his Florida career as one of the top interior offensive linemen in the country, finishing the 2025 season with second-team All-America accolades from The Athletic and USA Today as well as recognition as a finalist for the Rimington Trophy, which annually recognizes the top center in college football. He was the keystone on a Florida offensive line that blocked for running back Jadan Baugh to average over five yards per attempt and total 1,170 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground. Slaughter was a team captain in 2024 and earned Associated Press first-team All-America honors, while also earning a pair of AP first-team All-Southeastern Conference selections (2024-25), starting 33-of-51 career games played for the Gators.