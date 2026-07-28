Los Angeles Chargers Sign Peter Bowden

Bowden returns to the Bolts after spending the end of the 2025 season on the team's practice squad. He came into the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2024 with Green Bay, spending training camp with the Packers. Later that season, Bowden joined the Jacksonville practice squad. Bowden snapped collegiately at Wisconsin, appearing in 39 career games from 2021-23. He was a finalist for the Patrick Mannelly Award in 2023, which recognizes college football's top long snapper. That season, Bowden snapped on an operation that helped Badgers kicker Nathanian Vakos to earn All-Big Ten recognition.