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Chargers Agree to Terms with Pro Bowl Tight End David Njoku

May 11, 2026 at 10:05 AM
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The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with Pro Bowl tight end David Njoku.

Since being the 29th overall selection by Cleveland in the 2017 NFL Draft, Njoku (pronounced nuh-JOE-koo) has been one of the NFL's top tight end scoring threats, ranking No. 7 among tight ends with 34 touchdowns grabs over his nine seasons with the Browns. He had a career year in 2023, earning a Pro Bowl selection after setting career highs in receptions (81), receiving yards (882) and touchdown catches (six). Over his career, Njoku has started 88-of-118 regular-season games, hauling in 384 receptions for 4,062 yards (10.6 avg), adding 12 catches for 159 yards (13.3 avg.) in three career postseason games (two starts).

Njoku played two seasons (2015-16) at the University of Miami after redshirting in 2014, seeing action in 26 games (nine starts). He hauled in 64 receptions for 1,060 yards (16.6 avg.) and nine touchdowns over his Hurricanes career. Njoku earned honorable mention All-Atlantic Coast Conference recognition in 2016 after catching 43 passes for 698 yards (16.2 avg.) and eight touchdowns, tied for the most receiving scores in the country among Power 5 Conference tight ends.

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The Los Angeles Chargers agree to terms with tight end David Njoku.

The Los Angeles Chargers agree to terms with tight end David Njoku.
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The Los Angeles Chargers agree to terms with tight end David Njoku.

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The Los Angeles Chargers agree to terms with tight end David Njoku.
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The Los Angeles Chargers agree to terms with tight end David Njoku.

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The Los Angeles Chargers agree to terms with tight end David Njoku.
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The Los Angeles Chargers agree to terms with tight end David Njoku.

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The Los Angeles Chargers agree to terms with tight end David Njoku.
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The Los Angeles Chargers agree to terms with tight end David Njoku.

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The Los Angeles Chargers agree to terms with tight end David Njoku.
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The Los Angeles Chargers agree to terms with tight end David Njoku.

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The Los Angeles Chargers agree to terms with tight end David Njoku.
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The Los Angeles Chargers agree to terms with tight end David Njoku.

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The Los Angeles Chargers agree to terms with tight end David Njoku.
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The Los Angeles Chargers agree to terms with tight end David Njoku.

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The Los Angeles Chargers agree to terms with tight end David Njoku.
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The Los Angeles Chargers agree to terms with tight end David Njoku.

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
The Los Angeles Chargers agree to terms with tight end David Njoku.
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The Los Angeles Chargers agree to terms with tight end David Njoku.

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The Los Angeles Chargers agree to terms with tight end David Njoku.
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The Los Angeles Chargers agree to terms with tight end David Njoku.

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The Los Angeles Chargers agree to terms with tight end David Njoku.
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The Los Angeles Chargers agree to terms with tight end David Njoku.

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The Los Angeles Chargers agree to terms with tight end David Njoku.
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The Los Angeles Chargers agree to terms with tight end David Njoku.

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The Los Angeles Chargers agree to terms with tight end David Njoku.
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The Los Angeles Chargers agree to terms with tight end David Njoku.

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The Los Angeles Chargers agree to terms with tight end David Njoku.
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The Los Angeles Chargers agree to terms with tight end David Njoku.

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The Los Angeles Chargers agree to terms with tight end David Njoku.
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The Los Angeles Chargers agree to terms with tight end David Njoku.

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The Los Angeles Chargers agree to terms with tight end David Njoku.
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The Los Angeles Chargers agree to terms with tight end David Njoku.

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The Los Angeles Chargers agree to terms with tight end David Njoku.
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The Los Angeles Chargers agree to terms with tight end David Njoku.

Kirsty Wigglesworth/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
The Los Angeles Chargers agree to terms with tight end David Njoku.
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The Los Angeles Chargers agree to terms with tight end David Njoku.

Kirsty Wigglesworth/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
The Los Angeles Chargers agree to terms with tight end David Njoku.
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The Los Angeles Chargers agree to terms with tight end David Njoku.

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The Los Angeles Chargers agree to terms with tight end David Njoku.
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The Los Angeles Chargers agree to terms with tight end David Njoku.

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The Los Angeles Chargers agree to terms with tight end David Njoku.
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The Los Angeles Chargers agree to terms with tight end David Njoku.

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The Los Angeles Chargers agree to terms with tight end David Njoku.
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The Los Angeles Chargers agree to terms with tight end David Njoku.

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The Los Angeles Chargers agree to terms with tight end David Njoku.
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The Los Angeles Chargers agree to terms with tight end David Njoku.

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The Los Angeles Chargers agree to terms with tight end David Njoku.
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The Los Angeles Chargers agree to terms with tight end David Njoku.

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The Los Angeles Chargers agree to terms with tight end David Njoku.
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The Los Angeles Chargers agree to terms with tight end David Njoku.

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The Los Angeles Chargers agree to terms with tight end David Njoku.
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The Los Angeles Chargers agree to terms with tight end David Njoku.

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