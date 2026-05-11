Chargers Agree to Terms with Pro Bowl Tight End David Njoku

Since being the 29th overall selection by Cleveland in the 2017 NFL Draft, Njoku (pronounced nuh-JOE-koo) has been one of the NFL's top tight end scoring threats, ranking No. 7 among tight ends with 34 touchdowns grabs over his nine seasons with the Browns. He had a career year in 2023, earning a Pro Bowl selection after setting career highs in receptions (81), receiving yards (882) and touchdown catches (six). Over his career, Njoku has started 88-of-118 regular-season games, hauling in 384 receptions for 4,062 yards (10.6 avg), adding 12 catches for 159 yards (13.3 avg.) in three career postseason games (two starts).